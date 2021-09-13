Blue Jays call up left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki

BUFFALO, NY - JULY 16: Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Ryan Borucki (56) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on July 16, 2021, at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Borucki is back in the majors.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Monday that Borucki has been called up from triple-A Buffalo and will be active for the team's evening game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Ryan Borucki recalled from Triple-A



🔹 RHP Trent Thornton optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/wVdKhASOP8 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 13, 2021

Borucki was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in mid-July after dealing with a strain in his throwing arm that forced him to the sidelines in May. A 7.50 ERA over six innings upon his return saw the 27-year-old demoted back to the minor-leagues in early August.

A 15th-round pick in 2012, Borucki was first promoted in 2018 and has been up and down since then. He has a 5.12 ERA in the majors this year and a 3.68 mark in triple-A.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Trent Thornton to Buffalo.

Toronto is coming off of a 22-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles and enters a crucial stretch in its playoff quest — starting with a three-game series against the AL East-leading Rays on Monday.

