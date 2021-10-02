Blue Jays blast 3 early home runs in make-or-break game vs. Orioles

Vladdy delivered a huge home run in the first inning of Saturday's Blue Jays game. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Toronto Blue Jays busted out their big bats when it mattered most.

Sitting one game back of the final playoff spot in the American League with just two games remaining in the regular season, the Blue Jays exploded for three home runs in the first two innings of Saturday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

MVP candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the ball rolling in the first frame with a towering two-run shot that almost reached the fifth deck at Rogers Centre.

Teoscar Hernandez followed that up with a two-run shot of his own to give the home side an early 3-0 lead. One inning later, George Springer joined the party with a three-run bomb that put the Blue Jays up 6-1.

It's a good thing the Blue Jays have two Home Run Jackets now.

Toronto will still need some help in order to qualify for the postseason, but these early homers off Orioles starter John Means certainly made it feel like a more achievable goal.

