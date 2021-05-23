Blue Jays' Biggio on IL with cervical spine ligament sprain

1 min read
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays put third baseman Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament sprain on Saturday.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo expects Biggio to be ready to return when eligible to come off the IL.

“It's real nagging," Montoyo said. ”He gets loose and then he's fine but then the more he plays it gets too uncomfortable. The best thing for him is just take the 10 days so we can get rid of that pain and be ready to come back after 10 days."

Biggio was out of the starting lineup Friday night with neck soreness but did pinch hit.

Montoyo said center fielder George Springer, out with a right quadriceps strain, is running sprints at around 50-60 per cent. Springer will need to run the bases and go out on a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the team.

Reliever Anthony Castro (right forearm strain) and infielder Joe Panik (strained left calf) were both reinstated from the 10-day IL, and right-hander Ty Tice was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Left-hander Anthony Kay and right-hander Jeremy Beasley were optioned to Buffalo.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Canadian Press

