Blue Jays beat Red Sox after a walk-off home run in first game of doubleheader

TORONTO — The Blue Jays found a different way to keep the good vibrations going in their Rogers Centre return and spoiled an outstanding performance from Canadian pitcher Nick Pivetta in the first game of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after they belted out 17 hits for 12 runs on Friday, Marcus Semien smacked his first career walk-off homer in the seventh inning for a 1-0 victory, the Blue Jays eighth win in nine starts since they returned to their home field on July 30.

Pivetta of Victoria, B.C. cooled the Blue Jays bats with six scoreless innings. He yielded only a Corey Dickerson single in the fifth inning and a walk to George Springer in the sixth inning in a 76-hit gem.

“Nick did an outstanding job, gave us six innings,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “Every pitch mattered. He stepped up to the challenge.

“He did an amazing job.”

The 28-year-old Pivetta set down the first 14 batters in order. Then, after hard-hit outs to right and left field from Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez, respectively, Dickerson broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out single to left in the fifth inning.

Cora trotted out reliever Matt Barnes (5-3) for the final inning. His 95 mph fastball first pitch was knocked just over the left field wall by Semien for his 26th of the year.

Pivetta was chasing a career-high ninth win for the season.

The Red Sox (64-48) now have lost eight of their last nine outings. They were eight games up on the Blue Jays at the all-star break and now hold only a three-game advantage over their division rivals. The Blue Jays (59-49) have the best record in the American League at 26-14 since June 19.

“I feel like we’re clicking on all cylinders,” Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray said. “It seemed earlier in the year when we were pitching the hitting lagged behind. When we were hitting really well we were giving up a lot of runs. It feels like right now everything has come together.

“It’s been fun, especially to be able to do it here in Toronto.”

Ray was almost as effective as Pivetta through five innings. He yielded a leadoff walk to Kike Hernandez to begin the game and a one-out single in the fifth inning to Kevin Plawecki. However, the Red Sox catcher was erased on a double play.

In the sixth inning against Ray, Boston put runners on first and second with none out. Ray issued a leadoff walk to infielder Bobby Dalbec and a Jonathan Arauz single to left.

But the Blue Jays starter managed to strike out Hernandez, get Alex Verdugo to hit into a forceout and Xander Bogaerts on a foul pop up to Toronto first baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

“It was a pitchers’ duel today,” said Ray, who earned his career 1,200th strikeout in the fifth inning, fanning Hunter Renfroe. “Pivetta had a great game as well. We were just able to come out on top in the end.

“When Semien hit that first-pitch home run, it was amazing. Everybody was screaming and yelling. It was a memorable experience for sure.”

Ray pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only four baserunners with two hits and two walks, and striking out five Red Sox.

Canadian Jordan Romano (5-1) took over for Ray in the seventh inning and enjoyed a one-two-three frame with two strikeouts.

Boston was without standout outfielder J.D. Martinez. He was placed on the team's COVID-19-related injured list. He hasn't tested positive, but Martinez felt unwell following Friday's game and on Saturday.

Rookie Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was put on the list on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug 7, 2021

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press