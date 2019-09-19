Blue Jays avoid disaster as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is uninjured

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the field after an apparent injury during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

Nobody will mistake the 2019 Toronto Blue Jays season as an out-and-out success, but there are some silver linings on the dark clouds that have formed over the remaining handful of games in the season.

Of paramount importance to the team both now and going forward is the health of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., something that was up in the air after he left Wednesday night’s game with the Baltimore Orioles with what appeared the be a rib injury.

The 20-year-old left the game in the ninth innings after a collision on a slide into second base but good news followed on Thursday afternoon, as Guerrero was deemed fit and healthy enough to start and man third base in the field according the Sportsnet Radio’s Ben Wagner.

Big news: Vladimir Guerrero Jr is starting - and - playing 3B. He left last night’s win with a left rib cage issue after diving into second. Told me he feels fine today and is ready to play. #bluejays — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) September 19, 2019

It’s a deep sigh of relief for those around the Blue Jays. Not so much that the results of the final ten games will have any bearing on the view of the 2019 season as whole, but that there’s no real cause for concern that Guerrero will need to be shut down or handled with kid gloves at the tail end of his rookie season.

Through 116 games this season Guerrero is carrying a .272/.343/.440 slash line with 15 home runs and 65 RBI. The 61-91 Blue Jays have ten games remaining in the season.

