Blue Jays' amorphous defence shows its cracks

Cavan Biggio was one of the more reliable defenders the Blue Jays trotted out Saturday, which isn't saying much. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

There are plenty of reasons the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Sanchez was brutal, walking more hitters than he struck out for the third consecutive outing and allowing five runs in six innings. To make matters even worse, the offence was rendered utterly comatose by Zack Greinke and co. Those’d be two good ones to start with.

The defence deserves special mention, though, because the defensive lineup deployed by manager Charlie Montoyo was one of the oddest units you’re liable to see at an MLB game. Aside from solid backup catcher Luke Maile, here are the eight players the Blue Jays ran out there in the field with the number of MLB games they’ve played at their positions (including Saturday) and that total as a percentage of their total games played:

1B: Rowdy Tellez, 38 games (49.4%)

2B: Cavan Biggio, 7 games (58.3%)

SS: Brandon Drury, 5 games (1.4%)

3B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 33 games (91.7%)

RF: Randal Grichuk, 224 (38.0%)

CF: Teoscar Hernandez, 24 games (9.7%)

LF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., 13 games (14.1%)

There are some caveats here to be sure. Tellez’s only other time is at DH so he’s a first baseman through and through. Grichuk’s best position is probably right field. The Hernandez centre field experiment could be interesting. This is a young team and for guys like Biggio and Vladdy, lacking experience is a feature not a bug.

Reasonable explanations abound, but at the end of the day, it’s a bit crazy that Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed - who has yet to turn 30 - has 151 more games at his position than these eight combined.

It’s hard to know who you’d want the ball hit to of this group. Drury isn’t a shortstop. Biggio doesn’t profile as anything more than an average defender at the keystone. Both Tellez and Guerrero Jr. are dubious at the corners. The outfield has one guy you can count on and two projects.

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks pulled away thanks to a three-run third made possible by suspect defence. More specifically, three consecutive singles starting the inning and all coming around to score.

#1

Batter: Jarrod Dyson

Exit velocity: 98.9 mph

Expected Batting Average: .250

How it looked:

Via MLB.tv

This one is a bit nitpicky, to be fair. Even though Freddy Galvis probably keeps that in the infield, throwing out the speedy Dyson from the hole is no easy task. It deserves mention here because of the futile reach by Drury and the way the slow rolling ball ever-so-slightly handcuffs Gurriel Jr.

#2

Batter: Tony Locastro

Exit velocity: 63.3 mph

Expected Batting Average: .050

How it looked:

Via MLB.tv

This blunder undoubtedly belongs to Sanchez more than anyone else, and it’s not close. Tellez could have led him to the bag slightly better, though, so he didn’t have to reach back for the ball at all. That’s a very small thing, and yet you’d feel a lot better about this play being made with Justin Smoak out there.

“Every time a ball is hit to the right side I kind of break over,” Sanchez explained. “On that particular play I was anticipating the second baseman fielding that ball. When I saw Rowdy go and get it, I took a more direct route to the bag instead of going down the line to cover. I was just inside the bag by a step.”

#3

Batter: Ketel Marte

Exit velocity: 71.7 mph

Expected Batting Average: .310

How it looked:

Via MLB.tv

This is hit into no man’s land but it hangs up a long time. The shadow on the broadcast makes it difficult to see but Hernandez pace in on the ball is awfully leisurely. If he’d taken off on it, there’s no doubt he could have put himself in position to make a play.

David Peralta came to the plate next and smacked a double that made it 3-0, which is effectively 6-0 against this Blue Jays team. Game over.

Now, when you’ve got an uncompetitive club on your hands, defensive experimentation is a good big-picture idea. One of the most important things the Blue Jays do this year will be their thorough evaluation of in-house talent. Expanding and exploring their players’ defensive portfolios seems like a wise course - especially because many of their current everyday players project as utility guys going forward.

There were even a few moments later in the game where the Blue Jays’ inexperience defenders flashed some promise. In the eighth, Tellez made a nice diving stop on Ildemaro Vargas and then one play later Gurriel Jr. produced an eye-catching, if slightly awkward, gem.

Via MLB.tv

“That play he made that’s an above-average play,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. “That was an outstanding play.”

Any defensive goodwill from that play was erased in the next frame as Guerrero Jr. took too much time on a routine groundball and allowed Tim Locastro to get an infield hit on his lethargy alone.

“He’s deep at third base, and if you’re going to be there you have to catch it and throw it,” Montoyo said. “That’s happened a couple of times and we’ve already talked to [infield instructor] Luis Rivera about it. That’s player development, you gotta learn from that.”

Ultimately, when your primary focus is learning, as opposed to winning, there are going to be games where you shoot yourself in the foot and Saturday was certainly one of those.

