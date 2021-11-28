Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with reliever Yimi Garcia

The Blue Jays have added a solid arm to their bullpen. (Photo via Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays added a solid piece to their bullpen by agreeing to a deal with right-hander Yimi Garcia on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Yimi García has agreed to a contract with #BlueJays, source confirms. Credit to Carlos Baerga, the 3-time All-Star infielder, for breaking the news on Instagram. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 28, 2021

Garcia split the 2021 campaign between the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros, registering a 4.21 ERA over 62 appearances. He served as the Marlins' primary closer for the first half of the season, picking up 15 saves. He was used in a lower-leverage role upon joining the Astros.

While his ERA spiked from 3.47 to 5.48 after his move to Houston, his FIP actually decreased from 4.19 to 3.36, in large part due to an uptick in his strikeout rate and simultaneous dip in his walk rate.

The 31-year-old has seven years of MLB experience under his belt, with five of those coming with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He owns a 3.60 ERA for his career.

🚨 New #BlueJays reliever Yimi Garcia striking out Randal Grichuk and a whole bunch of Rays hitters.



Looks like he has some funky arm action that creates good deception. Also started throwing a plus sinker with Houston last year. pic.twitter.com/7bSZqMvsmU — Jason (Hanshin) Lee (@Jasons_JaysHub) November 28, 2021

Toronto's relief corps was a major weakness last year, particularly before the team acquired Trevor Richards and Adam Cimber mid-season. Garcia figures to give manager Charlie Montoyo another late-game weapon to deploy along with Richards, Cimber, Tim Mayza and closer Jordan Romano.

Garcia is the Blue Jays' first noteworthy free-agent signing of the offseason, but the team is expected to be active in the months ahead. Toronto has been linked to a number of the top players available, including Kevin Gausman, American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and MVP finalist Marcus Semien.

The Blue Jays are looking to improve on a 91-win season that saw them finish a game short of a playoff spot.

