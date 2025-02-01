Blue Jackets take on the Stars after overtime win

Columbus Blue Jackets (26-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (33-17-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Dallas Stars after the Blue Jackets beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 in overtime.

Dallas is 19-7-1 in home games and 33-17-1 overall. The Stars have a 26-4-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has a 26-19-7 record overall and a 9-14-4 record in road games. The Blue Jackets have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 170 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 19 goals and 30 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 21 goals and 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press