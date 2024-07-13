Blue Jackets sign goaltender Jet Greaves to a 2-year, 2-way contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signaled their continued interest in Jet Greaves by signing the 23-year-old goaltender to a two-year contract.

The contract is a two-way NHL/AHL deal for the 2024-25 season and an NHL deal in 2025-26, the team said Saturday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Greaves has seen limited NHL action so far, posting a 3-7-0 record with a 3.44 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in 10 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his debut on Apr. 4, 2023, at Toronto.

He set a franchise record for most saves in a goalie's first career win by stopping 41 of 43 shots in a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 8.

Greaves was an All-Star last season for the Blue Jackets' American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland, finishing with a 30-12-4 record, 2.93 goal-against average and .910 save percentage with one shutout in 46 outings.

Columbus goaltenders Elvis Merzlikins (13-17-0) and Daniil Tarasov (8-11-0) struggled last season as both dealt with injures.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press