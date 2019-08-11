Blue Jackets players show off football skills jumping off a jet ski

Dual sport athletes? (Instagram/bluejacketsnhl)

When you combine professional athletes with football fever and cottage season, you’re in for a treat. The Columbus Blue Jackets shared an epic video of forwards Josh Anderson and Brandon Dubinsky completing a touchdown pass worthy of an NFL tryout.

Cam Atkinson is driving the jet ski while Dubinsky throws a perfect spiral off the dock to a leaping Anderson, who secures the touchdown pass into the lake in Sudbury, Ont.

The pass was good enough to catch the attention of the Cleveland Browns, who are in the middle of pre-season training camp.

Both Ohio NFL teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and Browns, failed to make the postseason last year. Could they be on the hunt for some new talent?

