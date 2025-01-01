Blue Jackets host the Red Wings after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (15-18-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (16-16-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets took down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout.

Columbus has a 12-4-3 record in home games and a 16-16-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 2-2-6 in games decided by one goal.

Detroit has a 6-8-2 record on the road and a 15-18-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 11-5-2 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Monahan has scored 13 goals with 23 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 15 goals and 13 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press