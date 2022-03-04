  • Oops!
Blue Jackets GM strongly denies Patrik Laine trade rumours: 'People make up sh-t'

Colton Pankiw
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
Since the moment he was acquired by the Columbus Blue Jackets back in January of 2021, some have speculated that Patrik Laine could be on the move again, though no trade has happened to this point.

Rumours regarding a Laine trade have begun to circulate again as of late, though they don't appear to have much substance. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen strongly denied the reports of a potential deal, and made it clear he wasn’t happy with them.

“Yeah, it bothers me because people make up sh-t, that’s what bothers me,” Kekalainen told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. “I understand that sometimes from conversations you have (with teams), some of it may leak out, and a name gets in there, but this is not a case like that. This is just somebody making sh-t up from their own speculation of what we might do. They make it up and hope for the headlines and hope for the clicks. I think that’s unethical. And I don’t have any time for it.”

Jarmo Kekalainen is shutting down any Patrik Laine trade rumours. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
The Blue Jackets acquired Laine along with Jack Roslovic in a major trade with the Winnipeg Jets that saw Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick head the other way. The first season with his new club didn’t go the way Laine had hoped, as he scored just 10 goals and 21 points in 45 games.

With several reports that he clashed with then-head coach John Tortorella, many believed he would once again be traded. Instead, Tortorella left the team last summer, and Laine seems to be reaping the benefits. In 35 games, he has recorded 20 goals and 38 points, and has been red-hot as of late with multi-point outings in nine of his last 14 contests.

Regardless of Kekalainen’s comments, speculation will continue to follow Laine as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The Blue Jackets general manager acknowledged that fact, but said when the time is right he will sit down with Laine and his agent to try and put together a new pact. Locking up the 23-year-old long-term would be a big deal for the organization, as it has had several star players leave in recent years.

