Blue Jackets employee hilariously reacts to cannon firing

Since being acquired by the Columbus Blue Jackets back in 2007, the 1857 Napoleon cannon replica inside the walls of Nationwide Arena has become quite the attraction.

Fired whenever the team takes to the ice at the start of the game, scores or wins, it’s a unique aspect of attending games in Ohio and fits nicely with the organization’s Civil War theme.

Even those that watch games from home have the opportunity to enjoy the sonic boom that it provides.

FOX Sports Ohio always has a camera on the cannon during broadcasts that they cut to when it goes off. And while employees around it have reacted to it shooting off for years, one expertly timed a hilarious reaction after the Blue Jackets netted their third tally against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

.@OBjorkstrand tips in the shot from @Ryandzingel to push the #CBJ lead to 3-1 with under three minutes remaining in the third period. pic.twitter.com/FAbhJ6LVq6 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 10, 2019





GIVE THIS MAN A RAISE IMMEDIATELY!

This cannon guy (cannon dude, cannon stud, protector of the cannon?) executed the performance perfectly.

Clearly this is something that he’s been working on. Based on the angle that the camera is directed, where he is standing and the impeccable timing of his collapse, there’s no way that this is his first rodeo. Furthermore, the commitment is hysterical. He really risked the well-being of his body to properly sell the bit.

Honestly, if you didn’t know what was going on, you might believe that he was publicly executed at an NHL hockey game. (Well, that or you might believe the moment was created through the magic of editing and special effects.)

The firing of the cannon was a sound that the Penguins heard often on Saturday as they fell by a final score of 4-1.

The firing of the cannon, let us remind you, is not a sound that Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames is particularly accustomed to, though.

(Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

