Blue Jackets' Foligno cleans up at NHL Humanitarian Awards

Columbus Blue Jackets left winger Nick Foligno went two for two at the 2017 NHL Humanitarian Awards on Tuesday night.

Foligno received the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award at the event honouring the League's leaders both on and off the ice.

Six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier chose the 29-year-old Columbus captain as "the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season."





The King Clancy Trophy recognizes similar leadership qualities as well as a player's noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community. Among a slew of charitable activities, Foligno committed $1 million US between Nationwide Children's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospitals in support of pediatric congenital heart care in honour of his daughter, Milana.

New York Islanders defenceman Travis Hamonic accepted the NHL Foundation Player Award, presented to "an NHL player who applies the core values of hockey – commitment, perseverance and teamwork – to enrich the lives of people in his community."

Hamonic has used his personal experiences to positively impact the community. Through his D-Partner Program, the 26-year-old has bonded with and directly touched the lives of more than 200 children who, at a young age, have suffered the loss of a parent.

The remaining NHL Awards will be given out on Wednesday night.