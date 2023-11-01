Blue Ivy was only supposed to come out for one show on tour, says proud grandma Tina Knowles

All kids know that just because your mom says no to something, it's not the end of the argument. Even when your mom's Beyoncé. And for that reason, Blue Ivy Carter doesn't know the meaning of the word "no."

The 11-year-old's grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson paid a visit to Sherri Shepherd, who was truly living her full Renaissance fantasy, and discussed Blue Ivy blossoming before our very eyes while onstage with her famous mother — and how it almost didn't happen.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé

Blue Ivy first joined Beyoncé onstage during her exclusive concert in Dubai for a performance of "Brown Skin Girl," which made her the second-youngest person to win a Grammy at age 9. That cameo was just a precursor to the nightly routine the tween performed on the record-breaking Renaissance World Tour to a medley of "My Power" and "Black Parade" — starting with the May 26 show in Paris.

"I was nervous the first night 'cause she's only 11 years old," Knowles admitted to Shepherd. "To get in front of 70,000 people at 11 is huge."

At 11 or, really, any age. However, Grandma Tina doesn't think that Blue Ivy understood the "magnitude" of what she was doing, noting that "she just loves to dance."

Knowles continued, "She was watching the girls rehearse and she said, 'I think I'm ready to go on stage.' And her mom said, 'No, no, I don't think so, Blue.' And then she thought about it and she said, 'If you work hard and you really come with it, then we'll let you go one time.' So it was supposed to be a one-time thing."

And the rest is herstory.

Knowles said her granddaughter's confidence "just grew and grew" and that the experience was "a beautiful thing for her." Blue Ivy's dad, Jay-Z, recently chatted with Gayle King on CBS Morning and recalled how he got "goosebumps" watching her each night on tour with Beyoncé.

"[Blue Ivy's] been born into a life she didn't ask for," he said. "Since she was born she's been in, like, scrutiny, and public eye, and everyone having an opinion of a little girl, how she keeps her hair. For her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called 'My Power,' you can't write a better script."

