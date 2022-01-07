Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up in Her Grandma's Latest Instagram Post

It might feel like we've always had the honor and privilege of existing in the same timeline as Miss Blue Ivy Carter, but in reality, she's only been around for a decade. She's celebrating those 10 years today and her grandma, Tina Knowles, commemorated the big day with a post on Instagram that shows just how much Blue has grown up since she made her debut during Beyoncé's "Love On Top" performance at the 2011 VMAs — well, sort of, since that was when Bey revealed her bump, not an actual baby.

And while fans have managed to get peeks at Blue during Gucci-clad courtside appearances and when she hits the carpet with her famous parents, Tina's candid shot shows her looking laid-back on the beach. Prepare yourself to see what looks like a grown woman, complete with a business-casual blazer and edgy sock sneakers.

"My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin," Knowles wrote. "I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready 😂 three days later but we still share the bond. She reminds me that "Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn. Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂"

The two have a close relationship, which was on full display last year when Tina shared Blue's makeup skills on social media.

"She Beat My Face Gonna save me a lot of money on makeup artist fees," Knowles wrote at the time, showing off a perfectly applied winged eyeliner and bold red lipstick.

And if that wasn't enough for a full résumé, Blue can brag about her Grammy win and BET Award.