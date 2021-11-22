Blue Ivy Carter Helped Induct Her Dad Jay-Z Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky - Getty Images

Last month, Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and his 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter made a public appearance to help with the ceremony. All of the ceremony is now available to view on HBO, but the pre-recorded tribute video featuring Beyoncé's oldest was released on YouTube. Blue pops up right after her mother, joining in on repeating Jay-Z's lyrics. Hers was from his 1998 song 'Ride or Die,' slightly censored.

'Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer,' she recites. 'You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter.'

There were thirty other celebs in the video, including: Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Halle Berry, David Letterman, Chris Rock, Ed Sheeran, Idris Elba, Lin-Manuel Miranda, LeBron James, Alicia Keys, Common, DJ Khaled, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Rashida Jones, Lena Waithe, Questlove, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin, Aziz Ansari, Usher, Rick Ross, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong'o, Queen Latifah, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler Perry and Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter.

Even President Barack Obama spoke on Jay-Z's behalf, though he had his own pre-recorded video.

'I've turned to Jay-Z's words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,' he said. 'Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream.'

There was also a lot of name-dropping in Jay-Z's acceptance speech when he paid tribute to all the performers who inspired his work.

'Thank you, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, for this incredible honour,' he said. 'And you know, growing up, we didn’t think we could be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad. Much like punk rock, it gave us this anticulture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it. When thinking about what I was going to say tonight, these heroes just kept coming to my mind, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One and Chuck D, and, of course, a fellow inductee, LL Cool J. I watch these guys, and they have big gold chains and leather and sometimes even the red, black, green medallions and whatever they wore, everybody would wear the next day. I was like, "That’s what I want to do. I want to be like those guys." And so I set out on my journey.'

