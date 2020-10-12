Blue Ivy Carter Adds More Skills To Her 8 Year Old CV With Make-Up Demo

From ELLE

Blue Ivy Carter has shown excellence in another skill, at just eight-years-old.

The singer, NAACP Image and BET award winner, actress and songwriter has now shown she's pretty good with make-up too.

The evidence was presented to us by Blue's grandmother, and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson on Instagram over the weekend, showing that Blue had gotten into the October spirit by practicing her Halloween make-up on the 66-year-old.

Though Tina has already before shared that Blue can do a great liquid eyeliner cat eye, this time she presented the result of Blue's 'grandma skeleton' look.

Starting with dark circles around the eyes, crosses on the forehead and lined lips, Blue's efforts looked much like mine during first year of university for Halloween night at the Student Union.

For an eight-year-old, Blue has had a pretty jam-packed year when it comes to achievements. She was awarded a BET award - along with her mother - as she features on the song 'Brown Skinned Girl' (that's also where the songwriting credit comes in, too).

For the accompanying music video to the single, Blue Ivy joined an impressive roster of talented Black women. The video comprised part of Beyoncé's landmark film Black Is King, and features cameos by Blue and Tina, Blue's little sister Rumi, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, Adut Akech and Aweng Chuol.

Earlier this year, Blue also got to meet her hero too, when she accompanied her dad Jay-Z to a basketball game where she was introduced to LeBron James. In adorable footage share to social media, it's pretty much the only time ever that the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has appeared starstruck.

