Blue is the colour as UK landmarks prepare to celebrate NHS birthday

Windsor Castle is one of the landmarks around the UK that will turn blue on Saturday night

From landmarks to sports stadiums, the country will be turned into over 100 blue beacons tonight to pay tribute to the NHS on its 72nd birthday.

Windsor Castle, the Queen’s current residence, will lead the national celebration, the culmination of the #LightItBlue campaign organised by the entertainment and events industry at the start of lockdown.

Downing Street, Nelson’s Column and the Royal Albert Hall are among the London landmarks to take part while government buildings in Scotland and Wales will join with cathedrals, bridges and sports arenas around the country, including Twickenham and Wembley.

“The support the NHS has received from the public during this pandemic has been truly overwhelming, and the Light It Blue campaign is a great way to celebrate the 1.5 million NHS staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly during the past few months to help patients and their families,” said NHS England’s Prerana Issar.

On Sunday the whole country is being invited to join together at 5pm for a nationwide clap to applaud the commitment of health and care workers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“When the events and entertainment industry initially found itself without work due to COVID-19, we wanted to harness our collective skills to thank both the NHS and key workers during this pandemic," said organiser Gary White.

"We’re delighted to have been asked to support NHS staff by turning the UK skyline blue in what promises to be a great expression of national unity.”