Blue Grass Stakes undercard: Goodnight Olive earns another Grade 1 win at Keeneland

Here Mi Song claimed the Commonwealth, Papilio rallied to take the Appalachian, Goodnight Olive shined in the Madison and Caravel triumphed in the Shakertown ahead of Tapit Trice’s victory in the Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland.

Here’s how the second day of the Spring Meet unfolded before Keeneland’s Kentucky Derby prep race.

Here Mi Song rallies in Commonwealth

Here Mi Song, trained by William Stinson Jr. and ridden by Alex Achard, came from as far back as ninth place to claim Saturday’s first stakes race in the Grade 3, $300,000 Commonwealth that went seven furlongs on a good main track.

“It’s unbelievable,” Achard said afterward. “It hasn’t sunk in yet. We knew he was capable; I mean, he runs every time. He’s just a nice horse. You’re always worried when you’re running against these kind of horses until you cross the wire. It’s a good day — a good day.”

Hoist the Gold finished second, followed by Get Her Number and Nakatomi.

Favorite Run Classic, whose last victory came in October 2022 in an allowance optional claiming race at Keeneland, finished fifth.

“We got the trip that we expected going into the race,” jockey Rey Gutierrez said. “We were where we wanted to be. Unfortunately the result wasn’t what we wanted. No complaints on the trip. He ran his best race ever going seven furlongs. We assumed if we cut him back (in distance), he would keep going on with that. I’ve got no excuses for him and he’s got no excuses for me.”

Papilio won the Grade 2 Appalachian, her second career race in the U.S., on Saturday.

Papilio wins Appalachian in her second U.S. race

The Grade 2, $400,000 Appalachian saw another victor rally from behind when Papilio (IRE) won the 1-mile turf race.

“I didn’t draw up (the plan for her to come from far back),” trainer Mark E. Casse said. “I always tell them, ‘How many races have you won? ‘Cause I’ve won zero riding,’ so I don’t really give them many instructions. She has an amazing turn of foot. If she ever learns to run a straight line, who knows how good she is?”

Cairo Consort was second, with Heavenly Sunday third and Well Into fourth.

On Friday’s opening day, Casse’s horses went 0-for-5, including in three stakes. His luck changed on Saturday with Papilio. Casse also trains Classic Car Wash, who finished eighth in the Blue Grass Stakes.

“Today was big,” Casse said. “Yesterday was a rough day; you go home licking your wounds. Today’s a better day.”

Goodnight Olive prevails in the Madison Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday.

Goodnight Olive lives up to the hype in Madison

Odds-on favorite Goodnight Olive got out to a quick start in the Grade 1, $600,000 Madison Stakes, which was seven furlongs on dirt.

“She always breaks good,” jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. said. “… I saw they had more speed than me, but I know the first couple jumps she’s going to break good. So I let them go to get a strong pace in front of me, so I would be able to take back without fighting too much and get in the clear earlier. It worked out perfect.”

Watch the full replay as GOODNIGHT OLIVE brings home a victory in the Madison (G1)! pic.twitter.com/0XgAhyVm3d — Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) April 8, 2023

Goodnight Olive has won her last six starts, including the Breeders’ Cup Fill and Mare Sprint at Keeneland last fall.

Maryquitecontrary finished second, with Society taking third and Cocktail Moments coming in fourth.

“She ran excellently,” runner-up rider Luca Panici said. “We were against a champion.”

Watch the full replay as CARAVEL gives it her all in the Shakertown (G2), outkicking the boys! @bradcoxracing @Tyler_Gaff pic.twitter.com/KSUWkfPB5z — Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) April 8, 2023

Caravel claims victory in Shakertown

Caravel, the 6-year-old mare undefeated in now three career Keeneland starts, followed up her victory in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland last fall with a first-place finish in the Grade 2, $350,000 Shakertown Stakes, which was 5 1/2 furlongs on turf.





“It was nice to see her gutsy performance,” Sheikh Fahad of Qatar Racing, co-owner of Caravel, said. “She did that in (winning) the Breeders’ Cup, and she did it again today. It is very hard once you get headed to come back again, but it was nice to see and I think it bodes well for the future for her. It wasn’t that difficult (to decide to come back this year after what she accomplished last season). My brothers and I had a chat and they want good horses running around the world. She fits the bill perfectly, so it wasn’t that tough, to be honest.”

Caravel fended off serious threats from runner-up Bad Beat Brian to take the prize.

“I knew I was on the outside of the big favorite,” runner-up rider Chris Emigh said. “I was going to stalk her and try and get her, and I got by her. I was a neck in front most of the lane. She kept fighting back and just refused to lose and caught me right at the last jump. I wanted to cry.”

Arrest Me Red finished third and Oceanic was fourth.

Caravel is undefeated in her three career starts at Keeneland following a first-place finish in Saturday’s Grade 2 Shakertown Stakes.

