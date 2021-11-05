Blue Grass Airport offers nonstop flights to Washington, D.C.

Travelers can once again fly nonstop from Lexington, Ky., to Washington, D.C.

As of Friday, Delta Air Lines has resumed its nonstop service from Blue Grass Airport to Reagan National Airport, Blue Grass Airport announced. The flights will operate Sunday through Friday, departing Lexington at 6 a.m. and leaving Washington at 9:35 p.m.

Delta had stopped the service at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport, called the return of the nonstop flights “an excellent sign of the aviation industry’s continuous recovery from the pandemic.”

“Travelers have been excited to take to the skies again and the airlines are gradually incorporating additional flights to accommodate traveler demand,” he said in the news release.

The airport said the flights appeal to corporate travelers who can fly to Washington for business and be back home later the same day, as well as leisure travelers who are visiting the nation’s capitol to see the sights.

Delta also offers nonstop flights from Blue Grass Airport to Atlanta, Detroit and Minneapolis. According to the airport’s website, nonstop flights are also offered by American to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia, while Allegiant offers nonstop service to Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Punta Gorda and Tampa Bay. United Airlines offers nonstop service to Chicago from Lexington.