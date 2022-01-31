Blue Foundation Announces $12,000 in Scholarships

Blue Federal Credit Union
·2 min read

Scholarships Available to Any Blue Member Who Is A Graduating Senior

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation is proud to once again, offer a total of $12,500 in higher education scholarships this year to members of the credit union. Six scholarships of $2,000 each, through the Blue Foundation Scholarship in memory of Myrtle Knight, will be awarded to current high school seniors who are current members of Blue Federal Credit Union. The Shirley Howard Blue Foundation Scholarship of $500, will also be awarded to a student attending Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.

“One of our favorite activities of the year with the Blue Foundation is reviewing all the applicants for the scholarships,” says Blue Foundation President Jim Wood. “We are constantly blown away with the caliber of students who apply. We strongly encourage all high school seniors to apply so that the Blue Foundation can be a part of them pursuing their higher education goals.”

Applicants must be members of Blue Federal Credit Union, have a share savings account in their own name, graduate in the spring of 2022 from a U.S. accredited school or home school, attend college in the fall of 2022, and completely fill out and return the Blue Foundation Scholarship Application by April 1, 2022.

“As Blue Federal Credit Union has grown, we are excited to continue our support of our youngest credit union members,” says Stephanie Teubner, President & CEO at Blue Federal Credit Union. “We look forward to offering scholarships that create pathways for our young members to realize their possibilities.”

Blue Foundation is committed to improving the financial education and well-being of its members and the communities they serve. Scholarships are offered every year, and applicants are narrowed down based on educational merit, individual financial need, and their contributions to the community. The Blue Scholarship application and full details can be found at bluefoundation.blue/scholarship

The Blue Foundation is a 501C3 that is committed to supporting local organizations by stepping up to help our communities serve one another and provide financial education, volunteer opportunities, and provide funding for worthwhile causes. Doing Good is the fabric of who we are! Please visit bluefoundation. blue for more information.

CONTACT: Chandler Elmore Blue Federal Credit Union 3079961130 chandler.elmore@bluefcu.com


