Blue Financial Lends a Hand for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Charlotte-area Financial Advisors, Austin Powell and Alex Calott, co-founders of Blue Financial, a provider of wealth management and strategic financial planning services, are keeping philanthropy at the forefront of their business culture. "When you give to those in need, you're saying two things: First, that you're willing to help make the world a better place, and second, that the people you're helping deserve compassion." This is a philosophy Powell and Calott embrace personally and have maintained as core tenant of their company since its start in 2014.

"Giving what you can of your time and resources, that's just something we've always believed in," said Powell. "That's how communities thrive and stay resilient. And right now, resilience is everything."

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the country and economy hard. The rise in unemployment has made food insecurity a reality for many more families in the Charlotte area. Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (SHMETROLINA) is stepping up to meet the increased need with the help of more donations and volunteers.

Calott and Powell have been passionate in their support of SHMETROLINA for years. Most recently, they volunteered to help package and organize donated goods to be distributed to individuals and families throughout the Charlotte Metro area.

Established in 1981, SHMETROLINA works to eliminate hunger through the solicitation and distribution of food to those who need it-engaging in education, advocacy and partnerships with other local organizations, such as soup kitchens, emergency pantries, senior programs and low-income daycares. The organization annually distributes over 60 million pounds of food and other household items throughout a 24-county service region.

"The work Second Harvest Food Bank is doing is so essential right now," said Calott. "No one should have to worry about going hungry, and we want to help make sure they never do."

You can learn more about SHMETROLINA and how to help on their website: www.secondharvestmetrolina.org.

About Blue Financial

Blue Financial is a provider of wealth management and strategic financial planning services based in Charlotte, N.C. Using a custom step-by-step process, we help our clients create a complete retirement blueprint, designed according to their unique needs and financial goals. www.bluefinancialinc.com.

Advisory services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. and Blue Financial are unaffiliated entities. We are an independent financial services firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives.

Licensed Insurance Professional. We are an independent financial services firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives. This material has been prepared for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal, tax or investment advice. ARE-8304 - 20370 - 2020/8/27

