' Blue Crush ' Was Almost a Very Different Movie, the Film's Screenwriter Reveals on its 20th Anniversary

Amanda Taylor
·4 min read
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882687s) Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis Blue Crush - 2002 Director: John Stockwell Universal USA Scene Still Drama; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1642488a) The Fast And The Furious, Matt Shulze, Michelle Rodriguez, Chad Lindberg, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Johnny Strong, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune Film and Television
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5882687s) Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis Blue Crush - 2002 Director: John Stockwell Universal USA Scene Still Drama; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1642488a) The Fast And The Furious, Matt Shulze, Michelle Rodriguez, Chad Lindberg, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Johnny Strong, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune Film and Television

Universal/Kobal/ShutterstockMoviestore/Shutterstock

The girl-power-fueled surf movie Blue Crush, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary this year, was nearly a very different story.

In a new interview for E! Online, members of the creative team behind the cult hit said they re-tooled the script in direct response to the success of The Fast in the Furious, which was released the previous year.

"They started to think, 'Can we change [Blue Crush]? Can we make it for boys too? Make it have more adrenaline and can we Fast and Furious it?'" screenwriter Lizzy Weiss said in the interview. "That's sort of the deal with Hollywood. It keeps adjusting and evolving, but I was up for it. I was excited."

Michelle Rodriguez, who stars in both films, served as a catalyst for that connection. Director John Stockwell recalls, "there was a desire to bring some of that audience over and some of that celebrity status" to the surfer-girl movie after Rodriguez signed on.

RELATED: Blue Crush Reunion! Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez & Sanoe Lake '100 Percent' Down for Sequel

Rodriguez 44, alongside her costars Kate Bosworth and Sanoe Lake, rounded out the trio of surfers, telling a story inspired by a 1998 Susan Orlean's magazine article Life's Swell, which focused on the freedom and camaraderie between the female cohort of surfers in Hawaii at the time.

"It was this beautiful story of girls surfing in a very pure way," Weiss said. "It's called soul-surfing and it's not in a competitive-sport way."

With that inspiration in mind, the initial script focused on the relationships between the four girls. But in the final movie, the story had a different spin and a broader appeal. Weiss and Stockwell said it was a decision from producer Brian Grazer and the studio to make it more of a "sports movie."

They were ultimately able to strike a balance, and although the film was panned by critics and underperformed at the box office, it still resonates with viewers today.

Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake coming out of the water carrying their surf boards in a scene from the film 'Blue Crush', 2002. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images)
Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake coming out of the water carrying their surf boards in a scene from the film 'Blue Crush', 2002. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

Universal Pictures/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"When the movie came out, we were still in a world in which the majority of movie critics were men and a bunch of the top papers gave it sort of patronizing reviews," Weiss said.

"I couldn't understand how they couldn't see it for what it was. Not every movie needs to be reviewed as, 'Is this an Academy Award contender?' Nope, not every movie is, not every movie wants to be."

Weiss said she was "proud" of Blue Crush, calling it "a perfect blend of cool and feminist." Talking about the ending, she said the script had to include not just a story of a female athlete, but one of balance between friendship, career goals and romance.

"That was really important to me, that we can show a woman athlete, who was totally empowered but also wanted this boy to like her and how that fit into her future," Weiss explained. "I just thought that that's okay and that's real and we are allowed to be all those things."

"What the journey is for her is overcoming her fear, the nightmare of becoming injured, and she did," Weiss said.

"You don't have to get No. 1 to win [at the box office]. You can win in a lot of different ways. And that scene where there are two girls in the water and instead of being at each other's throats, they support each other — I love that scene and we're showing you that you can do it different."

Blue Crush
Blue Crush

RELATED: 'Blue Crush' Turns 20! Kate Bosworth Shares Throwbacks with 'Soul Sisters' Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake

On Tuesday, Kate Bosworth, 39, posted a series of throwback photos with Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake to Instagram along with a long and sentimental caption celebrating the movie's 20th anniversary and the impact it has had on her life.

The post features seven slides of photos of the three co-stars and friends from 2002. The physical photos, which were developed two decades ago, have an authentic early 2000s quality to them — some even have tape around the edges because "they were taped to Sanoe's journal for many years (probably still are :)" according to Bosworth's post.

She finished up the lengthy caption with a loving tribute to Rodriguez and Lake. "My soul sisters for life, I feel you in my laughter every single day," she wrote. "And suddenly there we are again, on the shores of Sunset Beach. 💙"

Two years ago, Bosworth, Rodriguez and Lake reunited virtually in 2020 ahead of the movie's 18th anniversary — a reunion that fans could experience on YouTube. The three co-stars shared their love of the film and their experience working together and all agreed they would be totally up for making a Blue Crush sequel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Premier John Horgan calls byelection in Surrey South on Sept. 10

    SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the Surrey South electoral district. The seat became vacant following the departure of Liberal Stephanie Cadieux, who resigned in April to become Canada's first chief accessibility officer. After Horgan's announcement, the B.C. Green party announced it has nominated Simon Fraser University student Simran Sarai as its candidate. She joins B.C. NDP candidate Pauline Greaves and BC Liberal candidate Elenore Sturko in th

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Andreescu earns thrilling first-round win at National Bank Open over Daria Kasatkina

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu feels as though she has found her fighting spirit after a tough, but thrilling 2 1/2 hour two-set victory on Tuesday. The Mississauga, Ont., native defeated world No. 9 Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (5), 6-4 in her opening round match at the National Bank Open. "A win is a win no matter how you pull it off and today really showed me a lot about myself and how I can push through these things if I really want it," Andreescu said. "It just shows that fighting spirit that I still ha

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th