Blue Cross® supports Canadians with free access to mental health program Stronger Minds by BEACON® through COVID-19 crisis

The digital program offers free guidance from leading team of psychologists, to support the emotional well-being of Canadians during the pandemic.

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - To support mental well-being through the COVID-19 crisis, Blue Cross® has joined as a sponsor of Stronger Minds by BEACON® – a free digital program available for all Canadians. This resource is a supplement to the suite of health and wellness offerings provided by each Blue Cross Plan, including their respective employee assistance programs.

As Canada’s leading benefit provider, Blue Cross® delivers health and travel coverage to more than seven million Canadians. (CNW Group/MindBeacon)

For more than 70 years, Blue Cross has been dedicated to caring for our communities and improving the wellbeing of Canadians. May 4-10 marks Mental Health Week in Canada and there is no better time to announce our investment in the Stronger Minds program. Blue Cross recognizes this has been a challenging situation for so many Canadians, our sponsorship of Stronger Minds will help provide mental health guidance and emotional support to people across the Country.

"With our team of clinical psychologists, along with trusted national health and wellness advocates, our organization is dedicated to helping people strengthen their resiliency and manage through unique emotional challenges stirred by the pandemic crisis," says Sam Duboc, Chair and CEO of MindBeacon Group. "Canada is in this together, and we're wholeheartedly committed to helping Canadians protect their mental wellbeing so they can successfully face every day as it comes."

In addition to guidance from the BEACON team of clinical psychologists, Stronger Minds presents personal perspectives from beloved Canadian Olympic rower Silken Laumann, TSN sports commentator Michael Landsberg, as well as guidance on physical activity from GoodLife Fitness.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions through this pandemic crisis. I've had moments of hope and sadness. I've really had to work on my fears and worry for the people in my life and for the world, says Silken Laumann, mental health advocate. "I hope through my contribution to Stronger Minds by BEACON, my perspectives on coping through these difficulties will help people across Canada cope better too." Through the BEACON digital platform, Stronger Minds offers resources focused on resilience building, videos, and quick reads from mental health experts. The program provides participants the opportunity to engage as much or as little as they wish to access guidance that addresses their challenges; however, unlike one-to-one therapy, there is no clinical assessment required to participate.

Topics covered continuously evolve based on participants' requests and include overcoming worry, isolation, and parenting. Stronger Minds will be offered indefinitely, in recognition this crisis has an uncertain timeline.

Information on Stronger Minds by BEACON is available at mindbeacon.com/strongerminds

About MindBeacon Group

The MindBeacon Group of companies is dedicated to helping Canadians improve their mental well-being to live their best lives. MindBeacon provides evidence-based therapy that is affordable and easy-to-access through BEACON®, the guided digital therapy service (iCBT) which has helped thousands of Canadians struggling with depression, anxiety, insomnia and posttraumatic stress injury (PTSI/PTSD). MindBeacon provides in-person and video therapy through CBT Associates, a leading psychology clinic network.

About Blue Cross

As Canada's leading benefit provider, Blue Cross® delivers health and travel coverage to more than seven million Canadians. The members of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross Plans are the 6 independent Blue Cross plans operating in all regions across the country.

