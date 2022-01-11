Blue Cross Life Named Canada's Most Respected Life Insurance Company

Insurer places first among 18 companies in annual public ranking

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the results of an annual extensive national survey were released, revealing that Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada (Blue Cross Life) has been named Canada's Most Respected Life Insurance company.

"Our organization is beyond thrilled with this milestone, as it's a terrific nod to our efforts in 2021 and inspires a great deal of confidence for our team as we head into the New Year," said Marie-Josée Martin, President and CEO of Blue Cross Life. "The strides we are making as an organization come as no surprise to us internally, but we are delighted to continue to see our work recognized by those outside of Blue Cross Life."

As a federally-licensed company, Blue Cross Life operates in each province across Canada. For more than 70 years, the Blue Cross name in Canada has stood for affordable, quality supplementary benefits for both groups and individuals.

Of the eighteen companies measured, Blue Cross Life placed first, followed by Canada Life, Sun Life and Manulife Insurance.

"After finishing high in last year's rankings, placing second, Blue Cross Life claimed the coveted top spot this year as result of its surging awareness and respect scores across the country," said Jeff Munn, Executive Director, of the Canada's Most Respected Award Program.

Established in 2019, Canada's Most Respected Award Program has measured the public respect scores of entities in eight sectoral categories based on national criteria. This year's annual award ranking of Canada's Most Respected Life Insurance Company is based on the results of a nationally representative sample of 4,082 voting adult Canadians conducted by Maru Public Opinion. The complete findings, along with the methodologies and rankings for this year's award are posted here: www.canadasmostrespected.com/awardee-categories.

"Respect is one of the ultimate markers of success, for any organization, in any industry," said Munn. "This award is chosen by the Canadian public, not a committee or group, so its prominence cannot be overstated. We congratulate Blue Cross Life on this well-deserved distinction."

About Blue Cross Life

Blue Cross Life is a federally-licensed company with operations located in each province across Canada. The Company is owned by six shareholders, operating as Pacific Blue Cross, Alberta Blue Cross, Saskatchewan Blue Cross, Manitoba Blue Cross, Blue Cross Canassurance, and Medavie Blue Cross. The Company specializes in life insurance, living benefits and disability income protection products to supplement the portfolio of health and dental products distributed by its shareholder Blue Cross plans. The Company's products are marketed, sold and serviced by the regional Blue Cross Plans.

