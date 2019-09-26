Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols out for remainder of CFL season

Matt Nichols won't take another snap for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this season.

In a development that may further diminish the CFL team's chances of winning its first Grey Cup since 1990, the Bombers' starting quarterback underwent shoulder surgery Thursday afternoon and will not play for the remainder of 2019 season, the club has announced.

Nichols has not hit the field since Aug. 15, when he was sacked by B.C. Lions defensive lineman Shawn Lemon with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter of Winnipeg's 32-16 victory over the Lions.

At the time, the Bombers said Nichols sustained a shoulder injury that would keep him out of the lineup for six weeks.

The injury was more serious, Bombers coach Mike O'Shea said Thursday in a statement.

"Matt Nichols sustained a significant shoulder injury in Week 10, from which he has been diligently rehabbing to try and avoid season-ending surgery and return to the playing field," O'Shea said.

"After rehabbing conservatively for a period of six weeks, it was determined by the medical team that surgery would be required and a return to the field this season would not be possible. Nichols underwent successful surgery this afternoon."

Second-year quarterback Chris Streveler replaced Nichols in the Lions game and has started every game for the Bombers since.

Streveler, one of the Canadian Football League's best rushing quarterbacks, is far more mobile than Nichols but throws less often and racks up fewer passing yards.

The Bombers will now depend on Streveler to remain competitive for the rest of a season in which they once led the league standings and were favoured to win the Grey Cup.

The Bombers have yielded league-leading status to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The two teams face each other Friday at IG Field (7:30 p.m CT).