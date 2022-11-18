Blue Bombers head coach O'Shea named CFL's coach of the year

REGINA — Another year, another coach of the year honour for Mike O'Shea of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

O'Shea claimed the award for a second straight season Thursday at the CFL awards banquet.

The native of North Bay, Ont., guided Winnipeg to a league-best 15-3 record this season and a second straight first-place finish in the West Division.

Winnipeg will cap its campaign facing the Toronto Argonauts in the Grey Cup looking for a third straight CFL title.

Toronto's Ryan Dinwiddie was the finalist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022

The Canadian Press