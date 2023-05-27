Blue Bombers edge Elks 25-23 in CFL pre-season clash

EDMONTON — Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome’s 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers survived a comeback bid to open up CFL pre-season play with a 25-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton dropped to 0-2 in exhibition action.

The Elks scored on their opening drive, getting a 35-yard field goal from Dean Faithfull.

Winnipeg was quick to respond, as veteran quarterback Zach Collaros found Kenny Lawler on a 67-yard touchdown pass.

Edmonton got a single back on a missed 44-yard Faithfull attempt.

The Blue Bombers started the second quarter with a one-yard TD plunge from third string QB hopeful Pigrome.

Faihfull completed a long drive engineered by backup QB Tre Ford with a 31-yard field goal before the Winnipeg kicker nailed a 34-yarder to put the Bombers up 17-7 at the midway mark.

Ford continued to look good behind centre for Edmonton as he started the third quarter with another strong drive, capped off by a seven-yard rush and big dive into the end zone to bring the Elks to within three.

Edmonton would then draw even at the start of the final frame on a 19-yard Faithfull field goal.

Pigrome displayed some fleet feet of his own four minutes into the fourth, putting his team back in front with a 46-yard touchdown run.

The Bombers got a bonus point on a punt single.

Edmonton came storming back with 1:54 to play as third-string QB Kai Locksley found CJ Sims on a 44-yard passing play, setting up another toss for a TD to Raphael Leonard. However, the two-point convert attempt to tie the contest was incomplete.

A 52-yard field goal attempt by Faithfull with time expired to win it was blocked.

NOTES

The Elks, who finished last in the CFL West with a record of 4-14 last season, have already wrapped up their pre-season, falling 29-24 on the road to the Calgary Stampeders in their first pre-season game on Monday … The Blue Bombers went 15-3 last season and made it to the Grey Cup for the third straight year before losing out to Toronto … The Edmonton Elks’ CFL record regular-season home losing streak stands at 17 games, extending all the way back to their last win at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019 … Left home in Winnipeg were veterans Dalton Schoen and Jake Thomas. Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill, defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat, running back Brady Oliveira, and defensive backs Winston Rose and Desmond Lawrence were all out with injuries … Among those absent for the Elks were defensive back Aaron Grymes, defensive back Scott Hutter and defensive tackle J-Min Pelley.

UP NEXT

The Bombers close out their pre-season schedule at home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday in advance of also opening the season at home on June 9 against Hamilton. The Elks are off until June 11, when they play host to Saskatchewan in their season lid-lifter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press