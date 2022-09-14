Blue Bombers can become first CFL team to clinch home playoff game

·4 min read

Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are eyeing another CFL first.

Winnipeg (12-1) is the only team to have cemented a playoff berth this season. On Saturday afternoon, the Bombers can become the first club to clinch a home post-season game with a road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-9) and Calgary loss to B.C. later Saturday night.

It will be the second meeting of the season for the 2019 and '21 Grey Cup finalists. The Bombers earned a 26-12 home win June 24.

The Bombers have won three straight, including a home-and-home Labour Day sweep of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. After earning a 20-18 victory at Mosaic Stadium, Winnipeg captured a convincing 54-20 home win Saturday over the Riders.

Collaros finished 21-of-25 passing for 273 yards and four touchdowns, and Winnipeg also ran for 131 yards in the contest. As many as 15 Riders players and eight coaches were stricken with the stomach flu.

Hamilton comes off the bye having lost three straight, including a home-and-home series with archrival Toronto. With veterans Dane Evans (shoulder) and Matt Shiltz (wrist) both out, rookie Jamie Newman made his first CFL start in the Ticats' 28-8 Labour Day loss to the Argos, completing 14-of-25 passes for 171 yards and an interception.

Jalen Morton was two-of-six passing for 13 yards and an interception as Hamilton committed four turnovers in its first Labour Day loss at Tim Hortons Field (7-1). Two bright spots were linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox (game-high 10 tackles) and defensive back Jumal Rolle (pick-six TD).

Evans has been a full participant in practice this week and is expected to return under centre for Hamilton. Canadian offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl (hip) also resumed practising with the Ticats.

Evans leads the CFL in interceptions thrown (13), fumbles (seven) and fumbles lost (six). And Hamilton is 0-5 versus West Division competition.

By comparison, Winnipeg is 5-1 versus the East and a stellar 7-0 on the road.

The Ticats have struggled offensively, standing eighth overall in offensive points (19.8 per game) and tied for last in offensive touchdowns (20). While the unit is fifth in net offensive yards (346.4), it's a distant eighth in second-down conversions (41.2 per cent) and last in turnovers made (41), fumbles lost (12) and interceptions (17).

Winnipeg counters with a defence that's ranked first in fewest offensive points allowed (18.6) and offensive TDs (18) and tied for first in fewest TD passes allowed (12).

Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last year, has also thrown a league-high 26 TD passes and is ranked third overall in passing yards (3,236). Most importantly, he's won 12 of the 13 games he's started.

Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira stands second in CFL rushing (697 yards, 4.6-yard average) while rookie Dalton Schoen has a league-best 10 receiving TDs. The Bombers also lead the league in passing touchdowns (28).

Pick: Winnipeg.


Edmonton Elks versus Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday night)

At Regina, the Roughriders (6-7) look to sweep the three-game season series. More importantly for the Elks (3-10), they'd be eliminated from post-season contention with a fourth straight loss. The Riders are coming off consecutive defeats to Winnipeg. Cody Fajardo has thrown for 377 yards, two TDs and an interception versus Edmonton but did run for two TDs in a 34-23 win Aug. 13. Canadian Tre Ford returns and will back up Taylor Cornelius for the Alberta squad, which is 3-4 on the road but 0-9 versus West Division rivals.

Pick: Saskatchewan.


B.C. Lions versus Calgary Stampeders (Saturday night)

At Calgary, Vernon Adams Jr. makes his first start for B.C. (8-3), which is 0-2 minus starter Nathan Rourke (foot). Adams played sparingly in last week's 31-10 loss to Montreal, completing one-of-three passes for 17 yards as Antonio Pipkin drew the start. The two teams are tied for second in the West Division with the Lions having a game in hand. Calgary (8-4) has won two-of-three with Jake Maier as the starter. He has completed over 76 per cent of his passes with six TDs and one interception over that span.

Pick: Calgary.

Last week: 3-1.

CP's overall record: 43-12

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Unionville baseball tournament raises $30K for organ donation charities

    Brian Steinman was staying with his twin brother Aaron in Keswick, Ont., last December when tragedy struck. Aaron Steinman and his fiancee found him in the basement. He had just collapsed after suffering a stroke. The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital, and even after he was put into a medically-induced coma and given numerous tests, doctors delivered the news to Steinman's family that he had died. But because Steinman was an organ donor, his heart lives on, as do his lungs, kidneys and liver. I

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Will Dalano Banton play more point guard or forward with Raptors next season?

    Raptors sophomore Dalano Banton has played a lot of basketball during the offseason as he aims to become a rotation player for Toronto next season. Amit Mann and Joshua Howe analyze his skillset and which positions the 22-year-old will be most effective in next season. Listen to the full episode discussing training camp battles at each position on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga