Blue Bombers agree to terms with veteran Collaros on contract extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with quarterback Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Both Collaros and Bombers GM Kyle Walters are expected to meet with reporters Tuesday in Winnipeg.

Collaros started four games with Winnipeg last season, going 4-0. Collaros finished 17-of-23 passing for 170 yards in leading the Bombers past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the Grey Cup game, the franchise's first title 1990.

In the four starts, Collaros finished 67-of-97 passing (69.1 per cent) for 851 yards with four TDs and just one interception.

Winnipeg acquired Collaros from Toronto on Oct. 9, just prior to the '19 CFL trade deadline. As a result of this move, the Argos, who already own the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, will also secure the Bombers' first-round selection (No. 9 overall).

In 2018, Collaros guided the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 10-4 record as a starter, passing for 2,999 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The native of Steubenville, Ohio, began his CFL career with Toronto in 2012. He joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent after the 2013 campaign before being dealt to Saskatchewan in January 2018.

With the Bombers coming to terms with Collaros, it appears they've moved on from veteran Matt Nichols, the club's former starter who's also scheduled to become a free agent next month. Backup Chris Streveler is also scheduled to hit the open market but is garnering NFL interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press