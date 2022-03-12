'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Reveals She Cried to Donnie Wahlberg Over Latest Project

Over the years, Blue Bloods fans have come to know and love the relationships between Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) and Marisa Ramirez (Maria Baez), as well as between Donnie and Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko). As accustomed as we are to seeing the actors in character in one of the longest-running police procedurals, however, we can’t help but feel giddy over their newest collaboration.

On Thursday, March 3, New Kids On The Block (AKA Donnie’s famed boy band) posted a new music video to get fans excited for their Mixtape Tour 2022, which kicks off in June.

The “Bring Back The Time” music video is meant to be a flashback to 1989 highlighting all the most iconic music videos of the decade. It begins with NKOTB members popping into the scene, rocking ridiculous wigs reminiscent of the ‘80s era.

After showcasing all five members of the band, the video eventually (at the :46 mark) pans to a scene with Donnie front and center, sandwiched between none other than his Blue Bloods co-stars Marisa and Vanessa. All three of the actors are dressed in Club Kid-esque garb, and Marisa and Vanessa showcase “Thriller”-style dance moves in their multiple scenes.



Naturally, Blue Bloods and NKOTB fans alike are swooning over the new video. “A collab I never knew I wanted,” one fan commented on the YouTube video, which has now been viewed over 1.3 million times. “I'm pleasantly surprised by how amazing the song and music video is. It's a love letter to the 80s with all the music video references.”

“I love when celebrities have fun and don't take themselves too [seriously],” another fan wrote. “NKOTB has always been that way. Just another reason to continue being a Blockhead! Great song, and even greater video.”

But fans aren’t the only ones touched by the music video. Vanessa revealed on her since-disappeared Instagram Stories that she was, too. “A huge congrats @donniewahlberg and @nkotb for bringing this joy to my life. I cried the first time Donnie showed us the final project.”

Suffice it to say, if you’re looking for a feel-good video to help get you through the week, this ‘80s tribute most definitely fills the bill.



