'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg Tears Up in Emotional Interview With Kelly Clarkson

Blue Bloods fans have been bracing themselves for the end of the Reagan family drama since CBS announced that the series would end with season 14. And it seems, so has Donnie Wahlberg.

The New Kids on the Block singer, who stars as Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods, sat down with Kelly Clarkson for an emotional talk about the end of the show and what he would miss about the experience. Donnie said, "The crew is phenomenal, the cast is phenomenal. It's one of the things that helps when I'm away from my wife, you know, my family and my kids. I have this other family that I'm surrounded by, not just onscreen but off. It's just been the greatest blessing. It's truly been an amazing run. I just love it. I love it so much."

Donnie continued, "I get a little emotional because I really love everybody that I work with. When you can show up in a safe place with so many people who are kind and gracious...there are also all of the people that work on the crew, from catering to craft service to these jobs that nobody ever hears of. They've been working for me for years, paying for their mortgages and their kids' colleges and all these things. Just to have been associated with something that has provided so much to so many people, it's really special." Donnie got tears in his eyes and said, "I'm sorry, I get a little emotional."

Still, the actor gave fans hope that the show may continue in some form. He said, "I'm gonna miss it. I'm still in denial. I'm very much a present-moment person. Until it's gone, it's not going away, as far as I'm concerned. And maybe there's some way it will still end up surviving and carrying on in a different way."

