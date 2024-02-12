Blue Bloods Sets Date for Final-Season Jennifer Esposito Encore

Blue Bloods fans will get at least one more visit from original cast member Jennifer Esposito, when her Jackie Curatola resurfaces early on during the series’ farewell run.

As previously reported, the family/cop drama’s final, 18-episode season will be spread out across two batches of episodes — one of 10, premiering this Friday, Feb, 16, with the final eight landing next fall.

In the second episode of the season, titled “Dropping Bombs” and airing Friday Feb. 23, Danny and Baez join forces with Danny’s old partner, Jackie, when a serial killer reappears.

Elsewhere in the episode, Eddie faces backlash whens she tries to help a woman who accuses a sergeant of rape; Jamie clashes with Joe Hill (returning guest star Will Hochman), when his nephew interferes with Jamie’s undercover operation; and Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase publicly suggests bringing back a Commission of Police.

Esposito was a mainstay on the family drama/procedural for its first two seasons, then exited early in Season 3. The TV vet most recently reprised Jackie in Blue Bloods‘ Season 13 finale, when Jackie, Danny and Baez teamed up to investigate a murder that had all the earmarks of serial killer Dr. Leonard Walker.

