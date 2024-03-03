“Blue Bloods” Pays Tribute to Treat Williams as Late Actor's Character Is Given Farewell on the Show

Williams, who died at age 71 last June, played Lenny Ross on the show

Rachel Luna/Getty Treat Williams

Blue Bloods is honoring late cast member Treat Williams.

The 71-year-old actor was paid tribute to on the show after his death last June as the fate of his character Lenny Ross was shared in the third episode of season 14 on Friday.

Lenny was revealed in the episode to have died from cancer, per Deadline, in a final farewell to the character — who had been diagnosed with the disease during Williams' final appearance in season 13 last May.

Williams played Lenny for six episodes of Blue Bloods from 2016 to 2023 and, according to the outlet, his character's death was revealed in a storyline that saw Frank (Tom Selleck) conflicted over his loyalty to his late best friend and ex-partner. In the episode, he was forced to decide whether Lenny's daughter Tess should face prosecution after being arrested in a bar fight.



John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Williams was paid tribute to on 'Blue Bloods' in the latest episode of season 14

Related: Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Honor Costar Treat Williams After His Death: 'We Lost a Good One'

“He was my best friend. And I’m gonna honor that by doing what’s best for his daughter,” Frank says in the episode, per Deadline. However, he ends up putting his friendship with Lenny aside as he advises Tess on hiring a successful defense attorney.



Toward the end of the episode, Lenny is honored by Frank.

“Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver and I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell,” he says during his family’s traditional meal together, according to the outlet. "But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad, so Lenny: We’ll miss ya. And save me a seat at your table, and I’ll see ya on down the road.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lars Niki/Getty Williams portrayed Lenny Ross on the show

Williams was also honored in the conclusion of the episode as a photo of him with his arm around his costar Selleck, 79, was displayed with a message that read: “In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023.”

Story continues

The show’s tribute to Williams comes after the cast paid their respects to the late actor in June after his death in a motorcycle accident.

Selleck, who was a close friend of Williams' in real life, wrote in a statement to PEOPLE at the time: “It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly. My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend.”

Related: Treat Williams' Wife and Kids Remember the Actor 7 Months After His Death: 'He Was and Is Our Hero' (Exclusive)

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan in the series, described Williams' impact on others in a statement to PEOPLE.

“He was a role model off screen as well. His love and devotion to his family was one for all to admire. We lost a good one, folks. RIP Treat," she said at the time.

Vanessa Ray, who portrays Eddie Janko-Reagan, remembered Williams on Instagram, writing, "The first time I worked with Treat on @bluebloods_cbs at family dinner, he found out I was in Hair on Broadway. I said I was the ‘Frank Mills’ girl. He started singing. He knew every word. I did not. What an incredibly sharp, kind, beautiful artist. Rest now sweet Berger.”







For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.