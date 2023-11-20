“Blue Bloods” ending with season 14

The CBS drama about a family of police officers stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes.

It's time to say goodbye to the Reagans.

Blue Bloods will end with its upcoming season 14, which will be split into two parts. The final season returns Friday, Feb. 16 on CBS and will conclude in the fall of 2024. The drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement stars Tom Selleck as patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan, as well as Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Andrew Terraciano as his children.

"For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck said in a statement. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true. I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes."

"Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night," he concluded.



CBS Tom Selleck in 'Blue Bloods'

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said the crime series would "forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy" in a joint statement. "It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” they said, thanking the cast and crew led by Selleck, "who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

The series from creators Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess was Friday’s No. 1 primetime program and No. 3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers during the 2022-23 season.

