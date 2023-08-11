Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Blue Bird, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$3.0m ÷ (US$390m - US$218m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Blue Bird has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Blue Bird's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Blue Bird here for free.

So How Is Blue Bird's ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Blue Bird. To be more specific, the ROCE was 23% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Blue Bird to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Blue Bird's current liabilities are still rather high at 56% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Blue Bird's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

