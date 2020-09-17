Blue Bell must pay record $17 million fine for listeria outbreak in ice cream, feds say

Blue Bell was ordered to pay a record fine for contaminated products connected to a 2015 listeria outbreak, according to the Justice Department.

The company pleaded guilty in May “to misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products” and U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman sentenced Blue Bell, based in Brenham, Texas, to pay a record $17.25 million fine, according to a news release. The fine is “the largest-ever criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case.”

“American consumers must be able to trust that the foods they purchase are safe to eat,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement. “The sentence imposed today sends a clear message to food manufacturers that the Department of Justice will take appropriate actions when contaminated food products endanger consumers.”

The plea agreement alleges Blue Bell distributed contaminated ice cream products with “Listeria monocytogenes, in violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.”

The listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, which mainly affects pregnant women, older adults, newborns, and those with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC. Listeriosis can result in serious illness in newborns or fetuses. Symptoms include fever and diarrhea.