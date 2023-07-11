Blue Beetle unveils a comic book baddie in new trailer

Susan Sarandon's Victoria Kord isn't the only villain of Blue Beetle. The film's latest trailer, released Tuesday, showcases actor Raoul Max Trujillo suited up in CG-enhanced armor as Conrad Carapax, a.k.a. the Indestructible Man from DC Comics.

The character originated on the page as a rival archaeologist of Dan Garrett, who was DC's first Blue Beetle. He accidentally fused his mind with that of an indestructible robot. The circumstances surrounding the character will be different in the context of the Blue Beetle film, but the new trailer shows Carapax's body overtaken by the robot suit as he battles Jamie Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) for the Scarab.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle follows Jamie, a recent college graduate who becomes the new host for the Scarab, an alien weapon of war that transforms him into the titular armored hero. Jamie discovers, as previewed in the footage, that the Scarab can communicate with him and instinctively create any kind of weapon he can imagine — including a sick anime sword and a shield that can cut through a speeding bus like warm butter.

Xolo Maridueña in 'Blue Beetle'

Warner Bros. Pictures Xolo Maridueña in 'Blue Beetle'

Trujillo's Carapax is spotted alongside Sarandon's Victoria Kord and Harvey Guillén's Dr. Sanchez, who plot to steal the Scarab from Jamie. "We are going to change the world with the power of the Scarab," Victoria declares. "It belongs to me."

Unlike other heroes, Jamie has his family fighting alongside him. Fans can see Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana, brandishing a massive gun; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother; and George Lopez (Rio) as Jaime's uncle, Rudy. The cast also features Bruna Marquezine (Maldivas) as Jenny Kord.

Blue Beetle hits theaters Aug. 18. Watch the new trailer above.

