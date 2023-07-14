‘Blue Beetle’ Star Xolo Maridueña Calls Strike ‘The Right Side of History’ in Heartfelt Message to Fans (Video)

“Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña shared a heartfelt message to his 3.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday night citing that he won’t be able to promote the upcoming superhero film due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“We had so much great stuff aligned and I really wish that we could get it to you guys but we need to stand on the right side of history and because of that we’re planting our feet in the ground,” Maridueña said. “With that being said, this is a fantastic movie and you know, it needs to be seen on the bigger screen.”

Maridueña also asked fans to support the movie and he gave a shout out to the Blue Beetle Battalion which have posting viral content on social media about the movie.

“If you know of Blue Beetle, you’re gonna love the movie and if you don’t know he’s gonna be your new favorite superhero. With that being said, I love you all, to all the supporters, to the Blue Beetle f**king battalion, y’all are killing it. I won’t be able to promote this movie but you can and we can together, it’s time, let’s do this for the culture, let’s do this for the community, let’s do this for the opportunity for others and more importantly, let’s kick ass.”

In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter ego used by three different heroes, but the film will focus on Mexican American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to assume the Blue Beetle mantle.

“Charm City Kings” director Angel Manuel Soto directed the superhero movie from a screenplay from Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, “Blue Beetle” soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.