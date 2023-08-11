Blue Beetle lands strong first reactions ahead of cinema release

Warner Bros.

Upcoming DC film Blue Beetle has received strong first reactions, with critics calling it a "love letter" to Latino culture.

Starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a young student who gains superpowers after uncovering an ancient alien relic, it is the first movie to feature a DC superhero of Latino heritage.

Raoul Max Trujillo, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine and Damían Alcázar also star in the film, while Susan Sarandon plays villain Victoria Kord.

Blue Beetle hits cinemas on August 18, and first reactions have been largely positive about the film's representation of Latino culture.

Warner Bros.

Related: Blue Beetle trailer introduces Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña's DC hero

"Happy to report that @angelmanuelsoto’s #BlueBeetle is definitely a great time at the movies! Not only is it a fantastic introduction to Jaime Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to the Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation," one critic wrote.

While another added: "This is the work of filmmakers who know & care about Latin America."

Happy to report that @angelmanuelsoto’s #BlueBeetle is definitely a great time at the movies! Not only is it a fantastic introduction to Jaime Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to the Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation. @bluebeetle 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ieVw0DSR2Z — Fico (@FicoCangiano) August 11, 2023





#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen. The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film 's Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks! pic.twitter.com/C6QgvexlTx — Umberto Gonzalez #BlueBeetleBattalion🪲💙 (@elmayimbe) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is an electric and thrilling ride, Xolo Maridueña was born to play Jaime Reyes! It's a spellbinding origin story, made and steered by the excellent Angel Manuel Soto. Loved the film and what it teases about the future of DC. pic.twitter.com/jEG4GXGTjQ — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow (@TheDCTVshow) August 11, 2023

Viewers also praised the work of director Angel Manuel Soto, calling his work "excellent" and "authentic."

Story continues

"#BlueBeetle echoes elements of super hero films like Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Shazam!" one person summarised.

Warner Bros.

Related: DC's Blue Beetle trailer reveals new look at villains

"Angel Manuel Soto is so authentic in his directing, being what makes the film unique. It's a fun, contained story and the family drives it. I enjoyed the movie."

Meanwhile, Maridueña has confirmed that he won't be doing promotional work for the film, in line with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"We had so much great stuff aligned and I really wish that we could get it to you guys, but we need to stand on the right side of history," he explained in a video on Instagram.

Blue Beetle is out in cinemas on August 18, 2023.



You Might Also Like