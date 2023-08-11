Blue Beetle lands strong first reactions ahead of cinema release

Brenna Cooper
·2 min read
blue beetle trailer
Blue Beetle lands strong first reactionsWarner Bros.

Upcoming DC film Blue Beetle has received strong first reactions, with critics calling it a "love letter" to Latino culture.

Starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a young student who gains superpowers after uncovering an ancient alien relic, it is the first movie to feature a DC superhero of Latino heritage.

Raoul Max Trujillo, George Lopez, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine and Damían Alcázar also star in the film, while Susan Sarandon plays villain Victoria Kord.

Blue Beetle hits cinemas on August 18, and first reactions have been largely positive about the film's representation of Latino culture.

xolo maridueña as jaime reyes in blue beetle
Warner Bros.

Related: Blue Beetle trailer introduces Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña's DC hero

"Happy to report that @angelmanuelsoto’s #BlueBeetle is definitely a great time at the movies! Not only is it a fantastic introduction to Jaime Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to the Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation," one critic wrote.

While another added: "This is the work of filmmakers who know & care about Latin America."


Viewers also praised the work of director Angel Manuel Soto, calling his work "excellent" and "authentic."

"#BlueBeetle echoes elements of super hero films like Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Shazam!" one person summarised.

xolo maridueña, blue beetle
Warner Bros.

Related: DC's Blue Beetle trailer reveals new look at villains

"Angel Manuel Soto is so authentic in his directing, being what makes the film unique. It's a fun, contained story and the family drives it. I enjoyed the movie."

Meanwhile, Maridueña has confirmed that he won't be doing promotional work for the film, in line with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"We had so much great stuff aligned and I really wish that we could get it to you guys, but we need to stand on the right side of history," he explained in a video on Instagram.

Blue Beetle is out in cinemas on August 18, 2023.

You Might Also Like