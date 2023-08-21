Blue Beetle director explains surprise credit scene reveal

Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

Blue Beetle spoilers follow.

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has explained the surprise reveal in the mid-credit scene.

The latest Worlds of DC film follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), who comes into contact with an alien life-form and transforms into the titular superhero.

Along the way, he forms a connection with Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine), whose father Ted is notably absent from the film.

Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

The absence won’t be permanent, however, with the post-credits scene revealing that Ted is alive as a computer message comes up on screen.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Soto explained the brief teaser while hinting at what was to come in any potential new instalments.

“Ted Kord is alive. The whole movie, Ted Kord is in it without being in it,” he said. “We have Jenny Kord, who has this conflict with her sentiment about her father because he disappeared. We wanted to give some closure to her character.

“That closure comes with the fact that Ted did not die – he disappeared. While we don't know where he's at or why he sent that message, we know that he's going to be somewhere in the future whether it's by himself or with Booster Gold. Everything is open,” he added.

Warner Bros.

The future of Blue Beetle in the Worlds of DC universe is yet to be established, although there are rumours that a trilogy is being planned. Maridueña, who has also starred in Cobra Kai, outlined his desires for the franchise and welcomed the prospect of further entries.

“I'm ready for it to be like Star Wars — six movies,” he said. “I'm just kidding. But yes, I am [eager for a trilogy of films]. We see this as a larger story, and I want this to be a trilogy. There's so much more to tell in this story. I'm honoured to have just made this first one.”

Blue Beetle is in cinemas now.



