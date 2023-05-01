‘The Blue Angels’ Imax Doc Acquired by Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to the IMAX Original Documentary, “The Blue Angels,” the company announced on Monday.

Bad Robot, Glen Powell’s Barnstorm Productions, Zipper Bros Films, and Dolphin Entertainment produced the project that chronicles a year in the cockpit with one of the most exclusive aviator teams in the world, filmed with awe-inspiring IMAX cameras.

“The Blue Angels” follows the newest class of the storied Navy and Marine Corps flight squadron through intense training and into a season of heart-stopping aerial artistry, and the veterans on the team who, this year, will take their final flights.

The documentary marks the first time the iconic blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornets will be featured in IMAX. The film also captures the spectacle of this traveling air show through key members of the support staff on the ground, as well as from loved ones left at home.

“This fascinating and layered documentary is wholly representative of the kind of work ethic, teamwork, and perseverance that goes into being a Blue Angel,” Brianna Oh, Head of Documentary Features at Amazon Studios said in a statement. “We are incredibly honored to join this talented filmmaking team in bringing their story to audiences around the world.”

John Turner, Head of Documentaries for IMAX added: “’The Blue Angels’ will be the theatrical documentary experience of the year, and we’re thrilled to share it with a global audience. Our partnership with Amazon Studios marks an exciting chapter for IMAX as we reimagine how to broaden our original documentaries for a streaming audience. We’re grateful for the enthusiasm and support that the Amazon team has for the project. It reflects the infectious spirit that The Blues have instilled in millions of fans for 80 years.”

Bad Robot’s CO-CEO, J.J. Abrams added: “One of the most remarkable aspects of the Blue Angels’ story is their relentless pursuit of excellence. It’s a message that I think will be as inspiring to the audience as it has been to the filmmakers.”

The film was directed and edited by Paul Crowder (“UFO”) and produced by Glen Zipper (“Undefeated”) via Zipper Bros Films, Mark Monroe (“Icarus”) via Diamond Docs, and Sean Stuart (“Challenger: The Final Flight”) via Sutter Road Picture Company.

Bad Robot Productions’ J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella also produced, as did Glen Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick”) via BarnStorm Productions. Rob Stone, Greg Wooldridge, IMAX’s Megan Colligan and John Turner, and Dolphin Entertainment’s Bill O’Dowd and Emerson Davis executive produced.

CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and brokered the deal. Dolphin Entertainment co-financed the film.