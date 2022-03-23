BLUbeem™ by Brink’s Digital Cash Payment Solution Now Accessible in Clover® App Market

Brink's Company (The)

BLUbeem Makes Managing Cash Payments Easier, Safer and More Efficient for Merchants

RICHMOND, Va., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, announced today the availability of its BLUbeem digital cash payment solution via Clover from Fiserv, a leading point-of-sale (POS) and business management system that enables small and mid-sized business (SMB) success.



With this new solution, merchants using Clover can easily access cash receipts through advance credit to their bank accounts the next day. Merchants are able to add this capability to manage in-store cash receipts and deposits by simply downloading the BLUbeem app from the Clover App Market. This is the first time that a solution for managing cash payments can be integrated directly into the Clover experience. With BLUbeem, merchants will have access to a single platform to process, reconcile and track cash receipts that is easier, safer, and more efficient than ever before.

“We’re thrilled to be launching BLUbeem for Clover, one of the world’s fastest-growing POS payment systems,” said Rohan Pal, Brink’s chief digital officer. “The combination of our digital cash payment technology and the Clover platform will enable merchants to significantly reduce time spent handling receipts, reduce losses, eliminate the risks associated with manual delivery of cash to the bank, and free up employees to focus on customer service and other important in-store tasks. On top of all these benefits, merchants receive bank credit and access to their funds within 24 hours.”

“The Brink’s brand is synonymous with trust and security, and the BLUbeem digital solution adds value for businesses using Clover by enabling them to streamline cash management via their existing Clover system,” said Jeff Dickerson, senior vice president, Clover at Fiserv. “BLUbeem offers our clients an efficient way to manage POS cash payments as easily as other forms of payment as they customize the Clover system to meet their business needs.”

Clover is a complete business management system enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes over $200 billion in annualized payment volume.

The BLUbeem app is available in the Clover App Market and is expected to be added to additional POS platforms in the first half of 2022.

For more information about BLUbeem by Brink’s, visit blubeempayments.com.

About Brink’s

BLUbeem solutions are provided by Brink’s Capital LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Brink’s Company. The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.



