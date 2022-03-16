BLR council may fill vacant seats this Wednesday

Palmer Rapids – Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan council may again be five people strong this week as council prepares to fill the two vacant seats on Wednesday night.

Following the resignations of Andrea Budarick and Trevor Lidtkie from council, the remaining three members had various options on how to fill the vacancy. They decided to fill the two Ward 2 councillor positions by appointment following an application process, questionary and interview session. A review of the questionaries and an interview of the applicants was scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday.)

This brings to a close the long saga in which two members of council were found to be in violation of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act as well as the township’s Code of Conduct and Council/Staff Relations policy. Following a long – and expensive investigation by the township integrity commissioner -- both former councillors were asked to resign from council last year. However, it was not until one had lost her appeal in court and just before the other had to defend the charges against him in court they both were removed from council.

For one of the smallest municipalities in the county and one with the smallest remuneration package for its councillors, it has made things around the council table complicated for this term. However, now it appears things are changing with the pending appointment and the less divisive atmosphere in the council chambers.

“I can honestly say within the last two months we accomplished more than in the previous two years,” Mayor Sheldon Keller said.

Following the decision by council to advertise for people to apply to fill the two vacant council positions, it seemed there was interest in the community in serving on council.

“Several people picked up applications,” Mayor Keller noted.

The applications had to be picked up by last week and the questionnaire completed by this Monday. Questions included issues of good governance, motivation to run for council, future vision for the municipality and what is the most important ethical value a councillor should demonstrate. With several candidates returning the questionaries, it gives council several individuals to consider to fill the two positions.

Council was slated to interview the applicants tonight (Wednesday) at a special meeting of council with the formal appointment to follow “should council select individuals to fill the seats,” according to the resolution passed by council. All applicants had to be qualified pursuant to the Municipal Act, 2001 and the Municipal Elections Act, 1996.

According to the resolution passed by council, “in the event council is not able to fill one or both seats, an alternative method of selection may be chosen by council.”

Mayor Keller said he was pleased to see several people expressed an interest in being on council and picked up applications before the deadline. Whoever is chosen will have about six months on council before the next election this fall.

“It is the perfect opportunity for anyone who wants a taste of what it could be like to be on council,” he noted.

The councillors being selected will represent Ward 2 which is the old Raglan Township. It is west of Brudenell and Lyndoch and borders with Madawaska Valley and the Renfrew County/Hastings line.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader