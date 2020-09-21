Blowtorch-wielding woman shot dead after charging at deputies, Georgia police say

Deputies in Oconee County, Georgia, shot and killed a woman Monday morning after they say she charged at them while “armed with a knife and a blowtorch.”

Authorities were responding to a domestic incident around 10:15 a.m. when the attack unfolded, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

“The responding deputies requested additional units,” a post on the department’s Facebook page reads. “Ultimately, the female was tased and shot by deputies after she charged them with the knife.”

Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Her identity has not been released.

No deputies were harmed in the incident. Authorities said a male involved in the domestic dispute suffered minor injuries before deputies arrived.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said it is investigating the incident.