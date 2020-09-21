Blowtorch-wielding woman shot dead after charging at deputies, Georgia police say

Deputies in Oconee County, Georgia, shot and killed a woman Monday morning after they say she charged at them while “armed with a knife and a blowtorch.”
Authorities were responding to a domestic incident around 10:15 a.m. when the attack unfolded, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
“The responding deputies requested additional units,” a post on the department’s Facebook page reads. “Ultimately, the female was tased and shot by deputies after she charged them with the knife.”
Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Her identity has not been released.
No deputies were harmed in the incident. Authorities said a male involved in the domestic dispute suffered minor injuries before deputies arrived.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said it is investigating the incident.
The GBI has responded to an OIS at the request of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Agents are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/NpXJShKIaf— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 21, 2020