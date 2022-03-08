Travel across the Prairies not recommended with blowing snow, whiteouts

Travel is expected to remain hazardous across parts of the Prairies on Tuesday, as snow flurries and strong northwest winds with gusts up to 80 km/h produce near-zero visibility at times.

A cold front slumping through the Prairies is contributing to bursts of snowfall and blustery winds. As the front continues to advance south, and the associated low tracks southeast, convective bursts of snow can be expected throughout the Prairies.

"Some areas may see prolonged periods of blowing snow, while others will see very abrupt changes in visibility as bands of flurries move through," says Environment and Climate Change Canada in a blowing snow advisory issued across southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Those planning to travel across any of the major highways are urged to check the conditions before heading out as conditions may change rapidly while driving. On Monday, there were reports of winds pushing cars off the slippery highways.

Generally, a couple centimetres at most is expected, but along the southern foothills, 5-25 cm of snow is forecast through Tuesday.

Conditions will improve by Tuesday afternoon over southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba, gradually improving in Manitoba's Red River Valley by Tuesday evening.

Well below seasonal temperatures are expected mid- to late week for the Prairies as a cross-polar flow will deliver a couple rounds of Arctic air from Siberia. Temperatures will be 10-15+ degrees colder than seasonal, even below seasonal for January.

However, milder air will spread across southern Alberta late week, and the frigid pattern will relax and become more changeable for next week across the region.

Thumbnail image courtesy: @rhubarbtime65/Twitter