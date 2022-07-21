Ocado shares slide as it loses another £200m - live updates

Ocado shares £200m loss cost-of-living crisis retail grocery - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Ocado has lost another £200m in the first half of the year as the UK's worsening cost-of-living crisis adds to woes for the online grocery.

Revenue dropped 4pc while pre-tax loss ballooned to £211m as more people returned to the office after the pandemic and surging inflation squeezed household budgets.

Shares in Ocado, which have lost more than half their value in the year so far, fell as much as 4.5pc.

Ocado has been hit by a sharp drop in demand at its online joint venture with Marks & Spencer as consumers tighten the purse strings. The average basket size for the company was £120, down 13pc on last year.

Ocado Retail has slashed its forecast twice this year and yesterday announced the departure of boss Melanie Smith.

Despite the widening loss, Ocado reiterated its forecast for at least £6.3bn in revenue and £750m in profits.

Blow to M&S as top executive joins Primark owner

A top executive from Marks & Spencer is leaving to join Primark owner Associated British Foods.

Eoin Tonge, currently chief financial and strategy officer at M&S, will replace John Bason as finance director at AB Foods.

Mr Bason, who has worked at AB Foods for 23 years, will become chairman of a newly constituted strategic advisory board and a senior adviser to Primark.

The move is a blow to M&S as Mr Tonge was given an expanded role only a few weeks ago and billed a key part of a top management team of three charged with running M&S following the departure of Steve Rowe.

Mr Tonge was named chief strategy officer, in addition to his finance role, alongside co-chief executives Stuart Machin and Katie Bickerstaffe, who only works four days a week.

Shares in M&S fell 2pc following the announcement, while AB Foods was up 1pc.

Tesla's profits knocked by China factory shutdowns as it sells Bitcoin

Tesla China Bitcoin

ICYMI – Tesla has fallen victim to supply chain chaos in China and a damaging bet on Bitcoin, bringing a record run of profits at Elon Musk’s car company to a sudden end.

Here's more from Matthew Field:

The electric vehicle maker also sold off a chunk of its Bitcoin holdings, the company said on Wednesday, as its bet on the cryptocurrency soured. Revenues at Tesla dropped by 9pc between the second and first quarter to $16.9bn (£14.1bn), though were still 42pc higher than a year earlier. Its revenues were down on the record three-month revenues of $18.8bn it posted earlier this year amid supply chain woes and a factory shut down in China due to Covid restrictions. Telsa said it “faced certain challenges, including limited production and shutdowns in Shanghai for the majority of the quarter” but claimed it “continued to make significant progress across the business during the second quarter of 2022”. Earlier this month, Tesla reported it had delivered more than 254,000 electric vehicles, down from around 300,000 in the previous quarter.

​Read Matt's full story here

Heathrow fuel workers halt strike after pay offer

Refuelling workers at Heathrow have called off a strike that was due to begin today.

The Unite union said the walkout was suspended after Aviation Fuel Services made a “sustainably improved offer”. The roughly 50 employees involved will now be given time to consider the proposal.

AFS is a joint venture among fuel companies that supplies fuel to more than 70 airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines and Emirates.

The threatened strikes were one of a number of disputes that have added to transport chaos across the UK and Europe this eummer.

Earlier this month, British Airways reached an agreement with check-in employees to avoid a strike after the carrier scrapped thousands of flights amid a staffing crisis.

Government used P&O Ferries despite condemning sackings

P&O Ferries government MoD

The Government has admitted P&O Ferries was used by the military even as ministers condemned the firm for sacking 800 workers without notice.

The Department for Transport cancelled a contract with P&O after conducting a review of government business with P&O in the wake of the sackings in March.

But the Ministry of Defence said it used P&O to support a recent exercise, the BBC reports.

It came after the RMT union said it saw evidence the MoD had bought slots on P&O's Dover-Calais service.

In March, P&O replaced its sacked staff with foreign agency workers paid less than the minimum wage. Its services were suspended and several of the company's vessels failed safety inspections before being cleared to resume operating.

Pound falls ahead of Huw Pill speech

Sterling lost ground against the dollar this morning as investors turned their attention to the political drama and another Bank of England speech.

Chief economist Huw Pill is due to give another speech later today, which will be analysed for hints about further interest rate rises.

Markets will also have a close eye on Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak for details of potential polices as they go head to head in the race to become the next prime minister.

The pound fell 0.4pc against the dollar to $1.1923. Against the euro it was also down 0.4pc at 85.35p.

Italian markets in chaos as Mario Draghi resigns

Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Italian markets are in chaos this morning as Prime Minister Mario Draghi handed in his resignation.

The former ECB chief announced his decision to President Sergio Mattarella. The government will continue as a caretaker to handle ongoing business.

The collapse of Draghi’s Government was inevitable after three of his coalition partners withdrew their support in a confidence vote yesterday.

Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB index slumped more than 2pc, led by sharp falls for banking stocks. Italy’s 10-year bond yield surged 20 basis points to 3.57pc.

Go-Ahead bidder drops out of £650m takeover race

An Australian bidder has dropped out of the race to snap up transport group Go-Ahead – a week after the board picked a rival offer.

Kelsian said falling share prices in its home country tied its hands and meant it had to walk away.

Kelsian is one of Australia's biggest bus and ferry companies; it also has operations in Singapore and London.

It tried to muscle in on a deal to buy Go-Ahead, which co-runs the Govia Thameslink Railway, but its shares have fallen by more than 15pc in recent weeks.

It comes after Go-Ahead reached an agreement with Australian rival Kinetic and Spain's Globalvia. The £650m deal will pay shareholders £15 for each share they own in the company.

Go-Ahead said it will go ahead with the Kinetic and Globalvia deal. Shares dropped 3pc in early trading to around 16p below the offer price.

S4 Capital shares crash 50pc after profit warning

Martin Sorrell S4 Capital

Shares in Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital crashed this morning after the advertising firm slashed its profit expectations for the full year.

Shares slumped as much as 50pc – their biggest fall on record – to reach their lowest since 2020.

The latest collapse follows a plunge in later March after the digital ad group delayed its annual results, wiping about £1.2bn off its market value.

S4 said it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation to be about £120m, well below analysts' forecasts of between £154m and £165m.

The company blamed the reduced numbers on a sharp rising in hiring and staff costs. It added that cost-cutting measures, including a brake on hiring, have now been introduced.

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group posts jump in profits

Mike Ashley Frasers Group

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group booked a sharp rise in profits for the full year, despite warning over the cost-of-living crisis and supply chain pressures.

The company, which owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, posted pre-tax profits £344.8m for the year to April, up from a £39.9m loss in the previous year. Revenue jumped 31pc to £4.75bn.

That was despite a "significant increase" in running costs.

Frasers also lifted its forecasts for the current year, saying it now expects to post a pre-tax profit of between £450m and £500m over the current financial year.

Still, the retail giant warned the cost-of-living crisis and supply chain troubles could impact its business, and made fresh calls for the Government to overhaul "a fundamentally flawed business rates system".

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the back foot as the latest public borrowing figures added to investor concerns about the economic outlook.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3pc, with losses for a number of staple consumer and pharmaceutical stocks.

Ocado sank to the bottom of the index after reporting a £211m loss for the first half, but reversing course and pushing back into the green.

On a busy day for results, there was positive momentum for both Howden Joinery and 3i Group, which rose more than 4pc and 2.4pc respectively.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.4pc, with Frasers Group jumping almost 12pc after reporting a surge in profits.

A third of households to plunge into energy poverty by October

Surging energy prices will push one in three UK homes into energy poverty by October, according to damning new predictions.

The number of homes spending more than 10pc of their total income on energy bills will jump to 8.2m that month, according to the National Energy Action charity.

Bills are set to jump by about 60pc in October when the new price cap kicks in, and the forecasts take into account a £400 discount for all consumers.

The surge in energy bills is also set to drive inflation to above 11pc, piling more pressure on British households.

Peter Smith, director of policy at NEA, said: “The soaring cost of energy, particularly for low-income and vulnerable households, is one of the biggest issues facing the country.”

Ocado retail loss

Gas prices fall as Nord Stream flows return to 40pc

Gas prices across Europe have dropped this morning after Putin restarted supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline.

The latest figures showed Russian gas was flowing to Germany at about 40pc of capacity between 7am and 8am. That's roughly the same as before the maintenance work began.

Benchmark European gas prices fell as much as 6.5pc, while the UK equivalent was down 5.3pc.

Putin resumes gas flows through Nord Stream pipeline

Nord Stream pipeline Russia

There's relief across energy markets this morning as Putin resumed pumping gas through the Nord Stream pipeline after a 10-day outage.

Europe has been on tenterhooks about whether flows would restart after planned maintenance on the link, which accounts for more than a third of Russia's exports to the EU.

A spokesperson for the operator said: "We are in process of resuming gas transportation. It can take few hours to reach the nominated transport volumes."

There's still uncertainty over how much gas will be pumped, though. Russia last month slashed supplies to 40pc of capacity, sparking accusations it was using energy supplies as a weapon.

The EU yesterday told member states to cut their gas demand by 15pc in a bid to avoid rationing and blackouts this winter.

Reaction: Borrowing overshoot will hold back new PM

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, says the new prime minister will have their work cut out in tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

June’s public finances figures provided more evidence that the government’s fiscal position is worse than the OBR predicted back in March. This may limit the ability of the next prime minister to provide more relief for households when a further rise in CPI inflation from 9.4pc in June to around 12pc in October worsens the cost of living crisis. That means after three months of the 2022/23 financial year, borrowing is £3.6bn higher than the OBR expected at this stage. And that’s before taking into account the net £10.3bn handout by the Chancellor in May, a possible further fiscal loosening in the autumn as well as the further upward impact on borrowing from rising interest rates and weaker real GDP growth coming down the line. So while borrowing will probably still fall from last year’s (downwardly revised) £141.8bn, we think it will be closer to £110bn in 2022/23 rather than the OBR’s forecast of £99bn. This further deterioration in borrowing in June provides a timely reminder to the next prime minister (Sunak or Truss) that the public finances are weaker than the OBR’s forecasts suggest.

FTSE 100 dips

The FTSE 100 has opened lower this morning after borrowing figures highlighted the strain on the public finances.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.1pc into the red at 7,258 points.

What does this mean for the Tory leadership hopefuls?

The latest numbers highlight the challenge faced by either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss when they succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Britain is grappling with a deepening cost-of-living crisis as prices across everything from food to energy bills continue to surge. In turn, that's starting to take its toll on the economy.

With inflation forecast to peak above 11pc later in the year, pressure is mounting on the Treasury to provide more support to households, while it's been forced into bigger-than-planned wage increases for public sector workers.

What's more, Liz Truss has promised more than £30bn of debt-funded tax cuts for workers and businesses. Rishi Sunak has taken a more cautious approach.

Either way, however, ballooning debt costs mean the next prime minister will have less fiscal headroom than they would have liked.

Zahawi: There are risks to public finances

Here's Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi's response to the latest public borrowing figures:

We recognise that there are risks to the public finances including from inflation, with debt interest costs in June more than double the previous monthly record. That's why the Government has taken action to strengthen the public finances, and in their latest forecast the OBR assessed that we are on track to get debt down.

07:51 AM

Inflation drives up budget deficit

The overshoot in public borrowing is being driven by the surging cost of living, as debt payments on around a quarter of all government bonds are linked to the retail price index.

Figures out yesterday showed RPI jumped to 11.8pc in June – the highest level in 40 years.

Last month alone, interest costs amounted to £19.4bn. That's more than double the previous monthly record. In the last three months they're up 82pc compared to last year.

Debt costs are always higher than normal in June due to the way index-linked payments are calculated, and the figure is likely to fall back in July.

Still, continued high inflation and rising interest rates mean they are likely to overshoot the OBR's forecast of £87bn for the year as a whole.

Debt costs surge in blow for next PM

Good morning.

A record interest bill drove the budget deficit up to £22.9bn in June, limiting the next prime minister's fiscal firepower as borrowing for the month hit the highest level outside of Covid times.

Debt interest payments, which are being pushed up by inflation on the huge stock of index-linked government bonds, hit an all-time high of £19.4bn in worse-than-expected figures.

Economists said the deterioration in the public finances would "limit the ability of the next PM to provide more relief for households".

However, inflation and Rishi Sunak's raid also drove tax receipts £8bn higher.

5 things to start your day

1) Gas rationing will not save Europe from a winter crisis Putin's willingness to weaponise energy supplies means EU will struggle to fill storage

2) Green energy shift gives China ‘leverage’ over Britain, Lords warn Overreliance on Beijing's critical minerals market is a 'national security concern'

3) Guardian editor handed inflation-busting £150,000 pay rise Katharine Viner's base salary increased by 42pc despite newspaper's criticism of 'profiteering bosses'

4) Robot camera deal with China blocked in first use of new national security law University of Manchester prevented from sharing technology used in children’s toys, drones and other surveillance equipment

5) Gatwick hires 400 security staff to tackle travel chaos Hiring spree aims to ease queues as school summer holidays begin

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly down this morning, with the Hang Seng Index dropping 0.4pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2pc while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also fell 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks also opened lower, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipping 0.04pc

