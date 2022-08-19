Blow for Tory tax cut promises as surging inflation drives up UK borrowing - live updates

Government borrowing topped forecasts in the first four months of the financial year as surging inflation drove up debt costs, casting doubts on tax cut pledges made by the Tory leadership hopefuls.

A bigger-than-expected £4.9bn budget deficit in July took the total for the year so far to £55bn. That’s £3bn more than official forecasts in March.

Debt servicing costs surged 81pc from a year earlier as inflation kept climbing to new 40-year highs. A quarter of government debt is linked to the retail price index, which surged to 12.3pc last month – the highest since March 1981.

The numbers will raise fresh questions about the tax cuts being promised by the two candidates vying to become prime minister.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies this week accused both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak of being irresponsible by promising to slash taxes at a time when borrowing is already set to overshoot forecasts.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 looks set to end the week on the back foot after UK borrowing figures jumped and a rise in retail sales failed to calm concerns about the economic outlook.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3pc to 7,520 points.

07:51 AM

Online shopping discounts spark retail sales rebound

UK retail sales online shopping - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
UK retail sales online shopping - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

This morning's other major economic data is retail sales, which enjoyed a surprise rebound last month as online promotions helped defy expectations of an inflation-driven slowdown.

The volume of goods sold in July rose 0.3pc after a decline of 0.2pc the month before, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The increase was driven by a 4.8pc surge in online retail, with inflation-busting deals offsetting a decline in sales of clothing, household goods and second-hand items.

Still, the figures showed the value of retail sales rose sharply while volumes stagnated. That indicates shoppers are paying higher prices for the same amount of goods.

The numbers also came alongside a drop in consumer sentiment to a record low, highlighting mounting concerns of a recession and inflation that are squeezing household budgets.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

The summer sunshine brought a slight uplift in sales. Summer clothing, air conditioning appliances and outdoor foods all benefitted from record temperatures, but most retailers will still be seeing falling volumes in the face of rising inflation.

07:45 AM

Inflation threatens tax cut plans

The latest public sector net borrowing figures show how much surging inflation is driving up the cost of servicing government debt.

It's not just borrowing though – benefits and pensions bills will also be driven higher, limiting the headroom for major tax and spending giveaways.

That's causing some concern among economists, who have raised questions about the Tory leadership contenders' promises for tax cuts.

Liz Truss’s pledges include a promise to reverse April’s national insurance tax increase and cancel next year’s rise in corporation tax.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has offered to cut VAT on energy bills and a series of reductions in the basic rate of income tax.

The IFS said:

The two candidates for Prime Minister need to recognise this even greater-than-usual uncertainty in the public finances.

Additional borrowing in the short term is not necessarily problematic – and indeed may be appropriate to fund targeted support. But significant permanent tax cuts would, unless matching spending cuts can be delivered, certainly increase the chances that the government fails to meet its own manifesto commitments on borrowing.

Read more on this story: Inflation surge threatens Truss's tax cut plans, says IFS

07:38 AM

Inflation drives up UK debt costs

Good morning.

Government borrowing has exceeded forecasts as surging inflation drives up the costs of servicing debt.

Public borrowing hit £4.9bn in July – much larger than the £0.2bn expected by the fiscal watchdog. That took the total for 2022-2023 so far to £55bn, which is £3bn more than forecasts.

While tax income was higher, the deficit was driven up by debt servicing costs, which surged 81pc from last year.

That's because a quarter of government debt is tied to the retail price index, which surged to its highest since 1981 last month as rampant inflation shows no signs of slowing.

The figures will add to pressure on Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, who've both vowed to cut taxes despite surging public borrowing.

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat