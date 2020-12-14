Blow for UK economy as London poised to enter Tier 3
London is likely to placed in Tier 3 later on Monday, sparking tougher lockdown restrictions across the capital.
Multiple media reports, including the Guardian and the BBC, suggest millions of London residents, workers and organisations will face stricter rules if the capital is placed imminently on ‘very high alert’ by the UK government.
Health minister Matt Hancock is expected to confirm the move in a statement to the Commons on Monday afternoon.
Ministers are said to have been struggling to balance the trade-offs between measures to control surging coronavirus cases and their economic impact.
London moving into Tier 3 would cause significant damage to the capital’s economy.
Rules for areas in the highest of England’s three regional lockdown tiers would see pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes forced to close except for takeaways, marking a major blow in the crucial festive trading period.
Cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries, indoor zoos and play areas, aquariums, casinos, bingo halls, conference centres, bowling alleys, clubs, theme parks and heritage sites would also likely shut down.
But retail premises, personal care services like salons and barbers, community centres, libraries, leisure facilities, and outdoor tourism and entertainment venues can all remain open.
Greater London has a population of 8.8 million, making up around 13.4% of the UK’s total population, according to European Commission data. However London’s economy also generated 23.6% of total UK GDP last year. GDP per head is the highest in the country, averaging €56,200 (£50,880) versus the UK average of €37,700 (£34,130).
London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday the capital had seen a "big increase" in cases in the past few days alone, with data on rising cases across the capital reportedly shown to MPs earlier in the day.
While Khan has pushed for tougher restrictions, he called Tier 3 a "blunt instrument" in an interview with Sky News. Khan has suggested ending the school term early and extending the Christmas break to curb rising cases in schools and colleges.
It comes after Khan warned over the weekend: “Nobody wants the capital to face Tier 3 restrictions - it would be catastrophic for our pubs, bars, restaurants and culture venues - but with cases rising we are now at a tipping point, which is why we all have a responsibility to do everything we can to get on top of the virus by following the rules.”